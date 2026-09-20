Asian Games 2026: Indian shooters open medal count with silver in women's 10m air rifle team event in Aichi-Nagoya

India began their Asian Games 2026 medal haul with a silver in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in the women's 10m air rifle team event on Sunday. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for a total of 1898.0 points to finish second behind China, who topped the standings with a world-record score of 1904.2.
Hosts Japan finished third with 1897.1 points. This is India's first confirmed medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games. Sonam was India's top scorer with 634.1 points, followed by Elavenil with 633.5 and Vidarsa with 630.4.
Elavenil and Sonam also qualified for the individual final, with their scores placing them among the finalists. Elavenil and Sonam will look for a double in the eight-woman individual final to be held later in the day.
The silver is an encouraging start to India's shooting campaign after the country's shooters produced a record 22-medal haul -- seven gold, nine silver and six bronze -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Shortly before, MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal was the first Indian athlete to assure a medal, reaching the women's Traditional MMA 60kg semifinals.
The team medals are decided on the basis of the qualification scores of the three shooters, with the aggregate determining the final standings. Sonam, who finished third in qualification, led India with an impressive 634.1.
Olympian Elavenil, competing in her third Asian Games, added 633.5 to finish seventh, while Vidarsa, making her Asian Games debut, shot 630.4 to be placed 12th. Although Vidarsa missed out on the individual final, her contribution proved crucial in India's silver-medal finish.
"Yes, it's a great achievement. It's another thing that I could not qualify for the final, but the team silver has given us a good start," Vidarsa said after the event. The 27-year-old from Kerala showed considerable composure on a major international stage, insisting that the occasion did not overwhelm her.
"I was not nervous. I was confident and just focused on my shooting," she said. Vidarsa's performance was all the more creditable given that she had taken up the 10m air rifle event only two months ago.
Her principal discipline is the 50m rifle 3-positions event, but she adapted quickly to the demands of air rifle and delivered a score that helped India stay ahead of Japan. "I am definitely confident that I will do much better in 50m 3-positions as it is my main event," she said.