Asian Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins maiden Asiad medal with silver in Nagoya

India's Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday clinched a silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Mirabai thus ended her long wait for a medal at the Asian Games, having made her Asiad debut in 2014. Mirabai had finished in fourth place in the previous edition of the Asian Games held in China's Hangzhou in 2023.
She had finished ninth in her maiden Asian Games campaign in Incheon in 2014, before being ruled out of the 2018 Games in Jakarta due to an injury.
India now have a total of 11 medals at the 2026 Asian Games, with one gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Indiac are in 11th place in the updated medal standings.
Mirabai has also become the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleshwari, to win a medal in every major international weightlifting event— The Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.
The 2026 Games therefore represented Chanu’s fourth opportunity at an Asian Games medal. Before arriving in Aichi-Nagoya, she had already won medals at the Olympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games, but had never finished on the Asian Games podium. Her Olympic medal came at Tokyo 2020, where she won silver in the women’s 49kg category.
Chanu entered the Aichi-Nagoya competition after winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow in July. She lifted 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 190kg in the women’s 48kg category.
The 49kg Asian Games field did not include a Chinese lifter. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum, the reigning Asian Games and world champion, was among the leading names in the competition. Ri ultimately finished 17kg ahead of Chanu on the total-lift score.
India’s weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games had entered the 2026 edition with a 28-year wait for a medal in the sport. The country’s previous Asian Games weightlifting medal had come through Karnam Malleswari, who won silver in the women’s 63kg category at the 1998 Bangkok Games.
Chanu’s silver in Nagoya thus became India’s latest Asian Games weightlifting medal and her first at the continental multi-sport event. Her final tally in the women’s 49kg competition stood at 87kg in the snatch, 111kg in the clean and jerk and 198kg overall.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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