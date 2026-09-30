Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team win gold, defeat China in final

The Indian women’s compound team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha successfully defended their Asian Games title, defeating China 238–234 in the final to win the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.
With this win, the Indian women’s compound team equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014. India had won five gold medals in archery at the last edition.
China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal. The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.
The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.
China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the world record.
It was India's seventh gold medal in the ongoing edition. India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Meanwhile, India will have another medal chances in the compound mixed team, consisting Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Sahil Jadhav. The duo will take on Thailand in the semifinal. Provided they win, the compound mixed team will have a chance to give a shot at the gold medal.
The Indian compound men’s team semifinal, consisting of Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal will take on Republic of Korea in the semifinal, and will have a shot at the medal, provided they win. Notably, the gold medal winners will get a LA 2028 Olympics quota.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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