Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team win gold, defeat China in final

The Indian women’s compound team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha successfully defended their Asian Games title, defeating China 238–234 in the final to win the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.
With this win, the Indian women’s compound team equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014. India had won five gold medals in archery at the last edition.
China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal. The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.
The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.
China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the world record.
It was India's seventh gold medal in the ongoing edition. India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Meanwhile, India will have another medal chances in the compound mixed team, consisting Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Sahil Jadhav. The duo will take on Thailand in the semifinal. Provided they win, the compound mixed team will have a chance to give a shot at the gold medal.
The Indian compound men’s team semifinal, consisting of Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal will take on Republic of Korea in the semifinal, and will have a shot at the medal, provided they win. Notably, the gold medal winners will get a LA 2028 Olympics quota.