Asian Games 2026: India's medal rush in shooting continues, bag silver in men's 10 m air rifle team event

India's medal rush in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon settled for silver at the Asian Games 2026 in the men's 10 m air rifle team event on Monday. This was India's third medal in shooting and the same overall at the ongoing competition.

The Indian trio managed a score of 1890.1, while China took gold with 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. Earlier, the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod won India its first medal with a silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

India's second silver came from Valarivan, who grabbed finished second in the women's 10m air rifle event. India have two more medal assured, after the Indian women's cricket team defeated Bangladesh to enter the final.

MMA star Suchika Tariyal is guranteed off at least a bronze medal after she entered the semifinals of the women's 60kg category. Like in boxing, a win in the semifinals assures an athlete at least a bronze at the Asian Games 2026.

Two more medals in sight for India In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place.

Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team.

In the men’s 10 m air rifle qualifying individual event, the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, and Himanshu Dhillon started off for India, with the qualifying also serving as a team event final.

Rudrankksh started his run with a score of 104.2 in his first series, but managed much better finishes with 210.2 in series two and 315.9 in his third series. He continued his strong run, finishing with 421.6 points by the end of series four. By the conclusion of his fifth series, the score was 527.1. Rudrankksh completed his sixth series with a score of 631.8.

Parth concluded his first series with 104.5 and managed a finish with 208.2 points in his second. He continued to build momentum, finishing the third series with a score of 312.9, and the fourth with a score of 417.9. He finished his fifth series with a score of 521.6. After being done with all six series, he had a score of 628.3.