Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid qualification; Iyer and Co face AFG

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: The India men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign at Asian Games 2026 campaign with a quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin on Monday. Shooters including Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will also be in action as India look to add to the country's medals tally of 37, that includes four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze. Later in the day, the India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Bangladesh in their final Pool A match. India had qualified for the semifinals of the tournament following a 2-0 win over hosts Japan on Saturday.

Several medals will be up for grabs in athletics, with Sanya Yadav and Seema competing in women's discus throw. Anu Raghavan and Vithya Ramaraj will compete in the women's 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final whereas Murali Sreesahankar and David Solomon will compete in the men's high long jump final.

India full schedule at Asian Games 2026 on 28 September