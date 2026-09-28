Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid qualification; Iyer and Co face AFG

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: The India men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign at Asian Games 2026 campaign with a quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin on Monday. Shooters including Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will also be in action as India look to add to the country's medals tally of 37, that includes four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze. Later in the day, the India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Bangladesh in their final Pool A match. India had qualified for the semifinals of the tournament following a 2-0 win over hosts Japan on Saturday.
Several medals will be up for grabs in athletics, with Sanya Yadav and Seema competing in women's discus throw. Anu Raghavan and Vithya Ramaraj will compete in the women's 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final whereas Murali Sreesahankar and David Solomon will compete in the men's high long jump final.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athletes / Match
|3:58 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Round 3, Heat 2
|Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines)
|4:45 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination
|Sahil Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia); Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)
|5:25 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (subject to qualification)
|6:10 a.m.
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Rapid Stage
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Trap Men’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Day 2
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Trap Women’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Day 2
|Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|6:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s Double, Group B
|India vs Japan — Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam
|6:30 a.m.
|Volleyball
|Men’s Pool C
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|6:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Women’s Team, Pool C
|India vs China
|6:30 a.m.
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (Republic of Korea)
|6:46 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Round 3, Heat 8
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China)
|7:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Men’s Dinghy Qualification Series
|Vishnu Saravanan
|7:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Men’s Skiff Opening Series
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
|7:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Dinghy Qualification Series
|Nethra Kumanan
|7:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Skiff Opening Series
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|8:00 a.m.
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg Quarterfinal
|Pincky Balhara vs To be confirmed
|8:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Mixed Dinghy Opening Series
|Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma
|8:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Men’s Team, Pool A
|India vs China
|9:26 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Quarterfinals
|Sivaraj Babu, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
|9:45 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan); Chikitha Taniparthi vs To be confirmed
|10:00 a.m.
|Cricket
|Men’s Quarterfinal
|India vs Afghanistan
|10:30 a.m.
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg Semifinals
|Pincky Balhara (subject to qualification)
|10:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s Double Semifinals
|India (subject to qualification)
|10:25 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi (subject to qualification)
|10:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series
|Mahi Verma
|10:45 a.m.
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women’s Individual Final
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat (subject to qualification)
|11:00 a.m.
|Tennis
|Women’s Doubles, First Round
|Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)
|11:30 a.m.
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg Final
|Pincky Balhara (subject to qualification)
|12:00 noon
|Squash
|Women’s Team, Pool C
|India vs Japan
|1:30 p.m.
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg Quarterfinal
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (Republic of Korea)
|2:00 p.m.
|Squash
|Men’s Team, Pool A
|India vs Republic of Korea
|2:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s Discus Throw Final
|Seema, Sanya Yadav
|2:45 p.m.
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal
|Priya Ghanghas vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)
|3:09 p.m.
|Athletics
|4 x 100m Mixed Relay, Round 1, Heat 2
|India
|3:30 p.m.
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs Bangladesh
|3:45 p.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg Quarterfinal
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Gichae Kim (Republic of Korea)
|3:53 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
|Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
|4:03 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|4:13 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Avinash Sable
|4:25 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar
|4:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m Final
|Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
|4:45 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final
|Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|4:50 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m, Round 1
|Gowthami Jayaraman (Heat 1), Pooja (Heat 2)
|5:13 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m Final
|Seema, Parul Chaudhary
|6:01 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 4 x 400m Relay, Round 1, Heat 2
|India
|6:34 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
|India
After beating Vietnam 3-0, the India men's volleyball team go on to bedat Hong Kong 3-0 in their second group stage match to make it two wins in two matches.
India will face Qatar in their final group stage match on Tuesday.
India's sepaktakraw campaign in women's doubles ended with a 1-2 loss to hosts Japan to finish bottom of Group B. The women's doubles team thus failed to clinch a win, having lost to South Korea and Philippines previously.
In the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification, Esha Singh is currently in fifth place with a score of 580, ahead of Manu Bhaker.
Manu Bhaker is in ninth place with a score of 579. Rahi Sarnobat is yet to begin her rapid stage qualification, having scored 287 in the precision series.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is in action in the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification, along with fellow Indians Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat.
Manu is currently in ninth place with a total score of 579.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 10 of the 2026 Asian Games that is taking place in Aichi-Nagoya.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.