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Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid qualification; Iyer and Co face AFG

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: The India men's cricket team will get their Asian Games campaign underway when they face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal in Nisshin. In athletics, the likes of Murali Shreeshankar and Avinash Sable will be in action.

PN Vishnu
Updated28 Sep 2026, 08:22:40 AM IST
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File image of Manu Bhaker during the 2026 Asian Games, where she is currently competing in the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification.
File image of Manu Bhaker during the 2026 Asian Games, where she is currently competing in the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification. (ANI Pic Service)

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: The India men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign at Asian Games 2026 campaign with a quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin on Monday. Shooters including Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will also be in action as India look to add to the country's medals tally of 37, that includes four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze. Later in the day, the India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Bangladesh in their final Pool A match. India had qualified for the semifinals of the tournament following a 2-0 win over hosts Japan on Saturday.

Several medals will be up for grabs in athletics, with Sanya Yadav and Seema competing in women's discus throw. Anu Raghavan and Vithya Ramaraj will compete in the women's 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final whereas Murali Sreesahankar and David Solomon will compete in the men's high long jump final.

India full schedule at Asian Games 2026 on 28 September

TimeSportEventIndian Athletes / Match
3:58 a.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard Round 3, Heat 2Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines)
4:45 a.m.ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual 1/16 EliminationSahil Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia); Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)
5:25 a.m.ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual 1/8 EliminationSahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (subject to qualification)
6:10 a.m.Shooting25m Pistol Women’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Rapid StageManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
6:30 a.m.ShootingTrap Men’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Day 2Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
6:30 a.m.ShootingTrap Women’s Individual Qualification & Team Final – Day 2Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
6:30 a.m.SepaktakrawWomen’s Double, Group BIndia vs Japan — Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam
6:30 a.m.VolleyballMen’s Pool CIndia vs Hong Kong, China
6:30 a.m.SquashWomen’s Team, Pool CIndia vs China
6:30 a.m.TennisMen’s Singles, Second RoundSumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (Republic of Korea)
6:46 a.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard Round 3, Heat 8Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China)
7:30 a.m.SailingMen’s Dinghy Qualification SeriesVishnu Saravanan
7:30 a.m.SailingMen’s Skiff Opening SeriesPrince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
7:40 a.m.SailingWomen’s Dinghy Qualification SeriesNethra Kumanan
7:40 a.m.SailingWomen’s Skiff Opening SeriesHarshita Tomar, Shital Verma
8:00 a.m.KurashWomen’s -78kg QuarterfinalPincky Balhara vs To be confirmed
8:30 a.m.SailingMixed Dinghy Opening SeriesShraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma
8:30 a.m.SquashMen’s Team, Pool AIndia vs China
9:26 a.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard QuarterfinalsSivaraj Babu, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
9:45 a.m.ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual 1/16 EliminationJyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan); Chikitha Taniparthi vs To be confirmed
10:00 a.m.CricketMen’s QuarterfinalIndia vs Afghanistan
10:30 a.m.KurashWomen’s -78kg SemifinalsPincky Balhara (subject to qualification)
10:30 a.m.SepaktakrawWomen’s Double SemifinalsIndia (subject to qualification)
10:25 a.m.ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual 1/8 EliminationJyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi (subject to qualification)
10:40 a.m.SailingGirls’ Dinghy Opening SeriesMahi Verma
10:45 a.m.Shooting25m Pistol Women’s Individual FinalManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat (subject to qualification)
11:00 a.m.TennisWomen’s Doubles, First RoundAnkita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)
11:30 a.m.KurashWomen’s -78kg FinalPincky Balhara (subject to qualification)
12:00 noonSquashWomen’s Team, Pool CIndia vs Japan
1:30 p.m.BoxingWomen’s 75kg QuarterfinalLovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (Republic of Korea)
2:00 p.m.SquashMen’s Team, Pool AIndia vs Republic of Korea
2:35 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s Discus Throw FinalSeema, Sanya Yadav
2:45 p.m.BoxingWomen’s 60kg QuarterfinalPriya Ghanghas vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)
3:09 p.m.Athletics4 x 100m Mixed Relay, Round 1, Heat 2India
3:30 p.m.HockeyMen’s Pool AIndia vs Bangladesh
3:45 p.m.BoxingMen’s 90kg QuarterfinalKapil Pokhariya vs Gichae Kim (Republic of Korea)
3:53 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 400m Hurdles FinalVithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
4:03 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 400m Hurdles FinalSanthosh Kumar Tamilarasan
4:13 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 3000m Steeplechase FinalAvinash Sable
4:25 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Long Jump FinalDavid Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar
4:35 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 1500m FinalYoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
4:45 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Javelin Throw FinalRohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
4:50 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 800m, Round 1Gowthami Jayaraman (Heat 1), Pooja (Heat 2)
5:13 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 5000m FinalSeema, Parul Chaudhary
6:01 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 4 x 400m Relay, Round 1, Heat 2India
6:34 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 4 x 100m Relay FinalIndia

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28 Sep 2026, 08:22:40 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: India men's volleyball team clinch another win

After beating Vietnam 3-0, the India men's volleyball team go on to bedat Hong Kong 3-0 in their second group stage match to make it two wins in two matches.

India will face Qatar in their final group stage match on Tuesday.

28 Sep 2026, 07:59:37 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: India women's doubles team go down in sepaktakraw

India's sepaktakraw campaign in women's doubles ended with a 1-2 loss to hosts Japan to finish bottom of Group B. The women's doubles team thus failed to clinch a win, having lost to South Korea and Philippines previously.

28 Sep 2026, 07:47:38 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Esha Singh in fifth place

In the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification, Esha Singh is currently in fifth place with a score of 580, ahead of Manu Bhaker.

Manu Bhaker is in ninth place with a score of 579. Rahi Sarnobat is yet to begin her rapid stage qualification, having scored 287 in the precision series.

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28 Sep 2026, 07:37:29 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker in action

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is in action in the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification, along with fellow Indians Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat.

Manu is currently in ninth place with a total score of 579.

28 Sep 2026, 07:37:29 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 10 of the 2026 Asian Games that is taking place in Aichi-Nagoya.

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