Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India women's trap shooting team win silver; Parveen qualifies for boxing final

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India added one more medal to the country's tally at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday after the women's trap shooting team won silver. The women's team comprising pf Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer registered a combined total of 328, finishing behind China, who won gold with a score of 346. Kuwaut won bronze with a score of 325.

In the women's individual trap shooting competition, Neeru qualified for the final with a score of 118. Ahlawat registered a score of 106 and finished 16th, whereas Keer finished 23rd with a score of 104. Both Aashima and Keer failed to qualify for the individual final.

The women's team's silver medal took India's total medals tally to 46, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

On Tuesday, Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the men's individual trap final, finishing eighth with a score of 117.

Later on Tuesday, there will be a flurry of medal hopes in athletics, with the likes of Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in action in the men's 5000m final. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final.

India schedule on 29 September at Asian Games 2026