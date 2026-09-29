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Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India women's trap shooting team win silver; Parveen qualifies for boxing final

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India added another medal to the country's tally after the women's trap shooting team won silver. Later on Tuesday, several athletes, including Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will be in action.

PN Vishnu
Updated29 Sep 2026, 10:39:53 AM IST
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India's Aashima Ahlawat was part of the women's trap shooting team that won silver at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.
India's Aashima Ahlawat was part of the women's trap shooting team that won silver at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India added one more medal to the country's tally at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday after the women's trap shooting team won silver. The women's team comprising pf Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer registered a combined total of 328, finishing behind China, who won gold with a score of 346. Kuwaut won bronze with a score of 325.

In the women's individual trap shooting competition, Neeru qualified for the final with a score of 118. Ahlawat registered a score of 106 and finished 16th, whereas Keer finished 23rd with a score of 104. Both Aashima and Keer failed to qualify for the individual final.

The women's team's silver medal took India's total medals tally to 46, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

On Tuesday, Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the men's individual trap final, finishing eighth with a score of 117.

Later on Tuesday, there will be a flurry of medal hopes in athletics, with the likes of Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in action in the men's 5000m final. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final.

India schedule on 29 September at Asian Games 2026

TimeSportEventIndian athlete(s)/team
4:54 a.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard QuarterfinalsKishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)
5:30 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Men’s Individual 1/16 EliminationDhiraj Bommadevara vs TBC; Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)
6:10 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Men’s Individual 1/8 EliminationDhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan (subject to qualification)
6:24 a.m.KurashMen’s -66kg Round of 16Vipin Kumar vs TBC
6:30 a.m.Cycling TrackWomen’s Team Sprint QualifyingCelestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
6:30 a.m.Cycling TrackMen’s Team Sprint QualifyingRojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
6:30 a.m.Cycling TrackWomen’s Team Pursuit QualifyingHarshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
6:30 a.m.ShootingTrap Men Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
6:30 a.m.ShootingTrap Women Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
6:30 a.m.SquashWomen’s Team, Pool CIndia vs Iran
7:00 a.m.Canoe SlalomMen’s Kayak Single HeatsPradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat
7:12 a.m.Cycling TrackWomen’s Team Pursuit QualifyingHarshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
7:14 a.m. onwardsSurfingMen’s Shortboard SemifinalsKishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
7:30 a.m.SailingYouth Mixed Dinghy Opening SeriesShraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma
7:30 a.m.SailingMen’s Skiff Opening SeriesManu Francis, Prince Noble
7:35 a.m.SailingWomen’s Skiff Opening SeriesHarshita Tomar, Shital Verma
7:40 a.m.SailingGirls’ Dinghy Opening SeriesMahi Verma
7:50 a.m.Canoe SlalomWomen’s Canoe Single HeatsPallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen
8:00 a.m. onwardsKurashMen’s -66kg QuarterfinalsVipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
8:47 a.m.Canoe SlalomWomen’s Kayak Single HeatsShikha Chouhan
9:00 a.m.Sport ClimbingWomen’s Speed 4 QualificationJoga Purty
9:26 a.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard Bronze Medal MatchKishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
9:45 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Women’s Individual 1/16 EliminationKirti vs Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam); Kumkum Mohod vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)
10:00 a.m.SailingMen’s Dinghy Qualification SeriesVishnu Saravanan
10:00 a.m.TennisMen’s Singles Second RoundDhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)
10:10 a.m.SailingWomen’s Dinghy Qualification SeriesNethra Kumanan
10:25 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Women’s Individual 1/8 EliminationKirti, Kumkum Mohod (subject to qualification)
10:30 a.m.ShootingTrap Women Individual FinalManeesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru (subject to qualification)
10:40 a.m.SailingWomen’s Windsurfing Opening SeriesKatya Ida Coelho
10:50 a.m. onwardsKurashMen’s -66kg SemifinalsVipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
11:00 a.m.BoxingMen’s 80kg SemifinalAnkush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)
11:30 a.m.BoxingMen’s +90kg SemifinalNarender Berwal vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)
11:30 a.m. onwardsCycling TrackWomen’s Team Sprint First Round HeatsIndia (subject to qualification)
11:42 a.m. onwardsCycling TrackMen’s Team Sprint First Round HeatsIndia (subject to qualification)
11:45 a.m.KurashMen’s -66kg FinalVipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
11:54 a.m. onwardsCycling TrackWomen’s Team Pursuit First RoundIndia (subject to qualification)
12:00 noonShootingTrap Men Individual FinalAhvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj (subject to qualification)
12:30 p.m.VolleyballMen’s Team, Pool CIndia vs Qatar
12:30 p.m. onwardsTennisMen’s Singles Second RoundSumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea)
12:30 p.m. onwardsTennisMen’s Doubles Second RoundAnirudh Chandrasekar / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Abhishek Bastola / Pradip Khadka
12:30 p.m. onwardsTennisMen’s Doubles Second RoundYuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev
12:43 p.m. onwardsCycling TrackWomen’s Team Sprint Medal RacesIndia (subject to qualification)
12:49 p.m. onwardsCycling TrackMen’s Team Sprint Medal RacesIndia (subject to qualification)
2:50 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Pole Vault FinalDev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
3:35 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s High Jump FinalPooja Singh, Supriya Basavaraju
3:35 p.m.TennisMixed Doubles First RoundAnkita Raina / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Eudice Chong / Kairan Thompson
4:05 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s Hammer Throw FinalTanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav
4:20 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 800m FinalPooja
4:35 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 800m FinalMohammed Afsal
4:45 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 5000m FinalAvinash Sable, Gulveer Singh
5:18 p.m.Athletics4 x 100m Relay Mixed FinalIndia
5:35 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 4 x 400m Relay FinalIndia
5:47 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 4 x 400m Relay FinalIndia

Follow updates here:
29 Sep 2026, 10:39:53 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Parveen qualifies for boxing final!

Boxer Parveen has qualified for the final of the women's 65kg category event. She defeats Li Shu of China 5-0 to reach the summit clash.

29 Sep 2026, 10:27:48 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India's medal tally rises to 46

India's total medals tally has risen to 46 after the women's trap shooting team won silver. India now have four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The women's team featured Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer as the trio finished with a combined score of 328. China won gold whereas Kuwait clinched bronze.

Neeru also qualified for the women's individual final after topping the standings with a score of 118.

29 Sep 2026, 10:27:48 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India women's trap shooting team win silver; Parveen qualifies for boxing final
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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India women's trap shooting team win silver; Parveen qualifies for boxing final

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