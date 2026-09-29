Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India women's trap shooting team win silver; Parveen qualifies for boxing final

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India added one more medal to the country's tally at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday after the women's trap shooting team won silver. The women's team comprising pf Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer registered a combined total of 328, finishing behind China, who won gold with a score of 346. Kuwaut won bronze with a score of 325.
In the women's individual trap shooting competition, Neeru qualified for the final with a score of 118. Ahlawat registered a score of 106 and finished 16th, whereas Keer finished 23rd with a score of 104. Both Aashima and Keer failed to qualify for the individual final.
The women's team's silver medal took India's total medals tally to 46, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.
On Tuesday, Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the men's individual trap final, finishing eighth with a score of 117.
Later on Tuesday, there will be a flurry of medal hopes in athletics, with the likes of Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in action in the men's 5000m final. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)/team
|4:54 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Quarterfinals
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)
|5:30 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs TBC; Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)
|6:10 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan (subject to qualification)
|6:24 a.m.
|Kurash
|Men’s -66kg Round of 16
|Vipin Kumar vs TBC
|6:30 a.m.
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|6:30 a.m.
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|6:30 a.m.
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying
|Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Trap Men Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Trap Women Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3
|Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|6:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Women’s Team, Pool C
|India vs Iran
|7:00 a.m.
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s Kayak Single Heats
|Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat
|7:12 a.m.
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying
|Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
|7:14 a.m. onwards
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Semifinals
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
|7:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Youth Mixed Dinghy Opening Series
|Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma
|7:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Men’s Skiff Opening Series
|Manu Francis, Prince Noble
|7:35 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Skiff Opening Series
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|7:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series
|Mahi Verma
|7:50 a.m.
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s Canoe Single Heats
|Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen
|8:00 a.m. onwards
|Kurash
|Men’s -66kg Quarterfinals
|Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
|8:47 a.m.
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s Kayak Single Heats
|Shikha Chouhan
|9:00 a.m.
|Sport Climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 Qualification
|Joga Purty
|9:26 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Bronze Medal Match
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
|9:45 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination
|Kirti vs Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam); Kumkum Mohod vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)
|10:00 a.m.
|Sailing
|Men’s Dinghy Qualification Series
|Vishnu Saravanan
|10:00 a.m.
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles Second Round
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)
|10:10 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Dinghy Qualification Series
|Nethra Kumanan
|10:25 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination
|Kirti, Kumkum Mohod (subject to qualification)
|10:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Trap Women Individual Final
|Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru (subject to qualification)
|10:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Windsurfing Opening Series
|Katya Ida Coelho
|10:50 a.m. onwards
|Kurash
|Men’s -66kg Semifinals
|Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
|11:00 a.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg Semifinal
|Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)
|11:30 a.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s +90kg Semifinal
|Narender Berwal vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)
|11:30 a.m. onwards
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Sprint First Round Heats
|India (subject to qualification)
|11:42 a.m. onwards
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Team Sprint First Round Heats
|India (subject to qualification)
|11:45 a.m.
|Kurash
|Men’s -66kg Final
|Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
|11:54 a.m. onwards
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Pursuit First Round
|India (subject to qualification)
|12:00 noon
|Shooting
|Trap Men Individual Final
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj (subject to qualification)
|12:30 p.m.
|Volleyball
|Men’s Team, Pool C
|India vs Qatar
|12:30 p.m. onwards
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles Second Round
|Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea)
|12:30 p.m. onwards
|Tennis
|Men’s Doubles Second Round
|Anirudh Chandrasekar / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Abhishek Bastola / Pradip Khadka
|12:30 p.m. onwards
|Tennis
|Men’s Doubles Second Round
|Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev
|12:43 p.m. onwards
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Team Sprint Medal Races
|India (subject to qualification)
|12:49 p.m. onwards
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Team Sprint Medal Races
|India (subject to qualification)
|2:50 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Pole Vault Final
|Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|3:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s High Jump Final
|Pooja Singh, Supriya Basavaraju
|3:35 p.m.
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles First Round
|Ankita Raina / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Eudice Chong / Kairan Thompson
|4:05 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s Hammer Throw Final
|Tanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav
|4:20 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m Final
|Pooja
|4:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m Final
|Mohammed Afsal
|4:45 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m Final
|Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh
|5:18 p.m.
|Athletics
|4 x 100m Relay Mixed Final
|India
|5:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
|India
|5:47 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
|India
Boxer Parveen has qualified for the final of the women's 65kg category event. She defeats Li Shu of China 5-0 to reach the summit clash.
India's total medals tally has risen to 46 after the women's trap shooting team won silver. India now have four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.
The women's team featured Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer as the trio finished with a combined score of 328. China won gold whereas Kuwait clinched bronze.
Neeru also qualified for the women's individual final after topping the standings with a score of 118.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.