Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu begins on strong note; Jay Meena secures bronze in soft tennis

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the India women's hockey team will headline the country's events on Day five of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

Mirabai Chanu will look to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal when she competes in the women's 49kg final. The India women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, will face Thailand in their third Pool B match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Japan's Gifu Prefecture. India are coming on the back of dominant wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia. India thumped Uzbekistan 19-0 in their tournament opener, before beating Indonesia 17-1.

The Indian kabaddi teams will also be in action in their respective Group A fixtures. The men's team will lock horns against Bangladesh, whereas the women's team will face Iran.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Benedicton Rohit will be in action in the men's 100m Butterfly Heat 2, whereas Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Gowda will feature in the men's 200m Freestyle Heat 2. In shooting, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker will be in action along with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh.

India's Asian Games 2026 schedule for 23 September