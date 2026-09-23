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Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu begins on strong note; Jay Meena secures bronze in soft tennis

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu has her 49 kg weightlifting final on a strong note by clearing all her snatch attempts. Jay Meena, meanwhile, has secured a historic bronze medal in soft tennis.

PN Vishnu
Updated23 Sep 2026, 11:02:48 AM IST
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India's Mirabai Chanu is currently competing in the women's 49 kg weightlifting final at the 2026 Asian Games.
India's Mirabai Chanu is currently competing in the women's 49 kg weightlifting final at the 2026 Asian Games. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the India women's hockey team will headline the country's events on Day five of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

Mirabai Chanu will look to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal when she competes in the women's 49kg final. The India women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, will face Thailand in their third Pool B match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Japan's Gifu Prefecture. India are coming on the back of dominant wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia. India thumped Uzbekistan 19-0 in their tournament opener, before beating Indonesia 17-1.

The Indian kabaddi teams will also be in action in their respective Group A fixtures. The men's team will lock horns against Bangladesh, whereas the women's team will face Iran.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Benedicton Rohit will be in action in the men's 100m Butterfly Heat 2, whereas Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Gowda will feature in the men's 200m Freestyle Heat 2. In shooting, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker will be in action along with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh.

India's Asian Games 2026 schedule for 23 September

Time (IST)SportEvent / Match
5:30 a.m.SepaktakrawIndia vs Philippines — Men's Team Regu, Group B
5:40 a.m.RowingBalraj Panwar — Men's Single Sculls heats
5:30 a.m.Soft TennisJay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit — Men's Singles quarterfinal
5:30 a.m. onwardsRowingMultiple Indian crews in heats
6:00 a.m.RowingSatnam Singh-Salman Kha — Men's Double Sculls heats
6:15 a.m.ShootingManu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol individual qualification and team final
6:30 a.m.ShootingAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Men's Skeet individual and team final
6:30 a.m.ShootingRaiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan — Women's Skeet individual qualification and final
6:30 a.m.Table TennisHarmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali (Maldives) — Mixed Doubles, Round 2
6:30 a.m.FencingMina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj — Women's Foil; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh — Men's Sabre
6:30 a.m.EquestrianFouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun — Eventing cross-country
6:30 a.m.Canoe SprintHarshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh — Men's Kayak Four 500m heats
6:42 a.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash — Men's 100m Butterfly heats
6:50 a.m.RowingJaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar — Men's Pair heats
6:50 a.m.Canoe SprintMegha Pradeep — Women's Canoe Single 200m heats
7:01 a.m.SwimmingVedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil — Men's 200m Freestyle heats
7:10 a.m.Table TennisManush Shah-Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu-Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka) — Mixed Doubles, Round 2
7:10 a.m.RowingGurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam — Women's Four heats
7:50 a.m.Canoe SprintParvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi — Women's Kayak Double 500m heats
8:30 a.m.KabaddiIndia vs Iran — Women's Team, Group A
9:00 a.m.ShootingManu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol individual final, if qualified
9:45 a.m.KabaddiIndia vs Bangladesh — Men's Team, Group A
10:00 a.m.WeightliftingMirabai Chanu — Women's 49kg, medal event
10:30 a.m.BoxingAnkush vs Hamsa Vogel (Brunei) — Men's 80kg, Round of 32
10:30 a.m.SquashAbhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) — Men's Singles, Round of 32
10:40 a.m.Canoe SprintPrasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi — Men's Kayak Double 500m heats
11:00 a.m.Canoe SprintMegha Pradeep, L Neha Devi — Women's Canoe Double 500m heats
11:10 a.m.RowingAjay Tyagi — Men's Lightweight Single Sculls heats
11:15 a.m.SquashTanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami — Women's Singles, Round of 32
11:20 a.m.RowingRohit-Ujwal Kumar Singh — Men's Lightweight Double Sculls heats
11:30 a.m.HockeyIndia vs Thailand — Women's Pool B
11:30 a.m.BadmintonIndia vs China — Men's Team semifinal
12:00 p.m.SquashVeer Chotrani vs Samil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) — Men's Singles, Round of 32
12:10 p.m.RowingArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan — Men's Quadruple Sculls heats
12:20 p.m.RowingVipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar — Men's Four heats
1:30 p.m.WeightliftingGyaneshwari Yadav — Women's 53kg, medal event
1:38 p.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash — Men's 100m Butterfly final, if qualified
1:54 p.m.SwimmingVedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil — Men's 200m Freestyle final, if qualified
2:30 p.m.WushuRoshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) — Women's 60kg semifinal

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23 Sep 2026, 10:50:53 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Jay Meena secures bronze medal!

India's Jay Meena has secured a historic bronze medal in the men's singles category of soft tennis. He had beaten Sherwin Nuguit of Philippines in the quarterfinal before going down to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka 4-2 in the semifinal. In this event, both losing semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal. This is India's first-ever medal in soft tennis.

23 Sep 2026, 10:43:53 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu clears her third attempt as well!

It is a fantastic start from Mirabai Chanu as she clears all three of her attempts in the snatch round. She had cleared 83 kg in the first, 85 kg in the second and now has cleared 87 kg in her third attempt.

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23 Sep 2026, 10:41:45 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu begins on a strong note

In the women's 49kg weightlifting final, Mirabai Chanu had set 83kg as her first attempt and 85 kg as her second attempt, and she clears both without much difficulty.

23 Sep 2026, 10:15:52 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: India men's skeet team clinch bronze

The India men's team comprising of Anant Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh have won bronze medal. The Indian trio finish with behind Qatar and Kuwait in third place with a score of 331.

India have now won nine medals at the ongoing Asian Games, including one gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

23 Sep 2026, 09:58:06 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu in action soon

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action soon, in the women's 49kg medal event. That event will begin at 10 AM IST.

Remember, Mirabai, who has won Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals, is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games. She will be hoping to end that drought today.

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23 Sep 2026, 09:44:09 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker misses out on medal, finishes fifth

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has missed out on a medal after she finished the women's 10m air pistol final in fifth place with a final score of 181.1. Bhaker had begun on a strong note, registering a score of 100.3 after the completion of the first two series.

After the first stage of elimination, her score was 120.4, and even though she remained in medal contention, her luck ran out towards the end.

Bhaker was India's only representative in the women's 10m air pistol final after Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh failed to qualify.

23 Sep 2026, 09:35:44 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: How many medals have India won?

India has won eight medals so far, that includes one gold, four silver and three bronze medals. The third bronze medal came on Wednesday after the women's skeet team comprising of Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Raiza Dhillon finished third with a combined score of 331 points.

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23 Sep 2026, 09:35:44 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Asian Games which is taking place in Nagoya, Japan. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the India men's badminton team will be among those in action today. Stay tuned for more updates.

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