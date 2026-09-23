Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu begins on strong note; Jay Meena secures bronze in soft tennis

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the India women's hockey team will headline the country's events on Day five of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.
Mirabai Chanu will look to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal when she competes in the women's 49kg final. The India women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, will face Thailand in their third Pool B match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Japan's Gifu Prefecture. India are coming on the back of dominant wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia. India thumped Uzbekistan 19-0 in their tournament opener, before beating Indonesia 17-1.
The Indian kabaddi teams will also be in action in their respective Group A fixtures. The men's team will lock horns against Bangladesh, whereas the women's team will face Iran.
In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Benedicton Rohit will be in action in the men's 100m Butterfly Heat 2, whereas Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Gowda will feature in the men's 200m Freestyle Heat 2. In shooting, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker will be in action along with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event / Match
|5:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw
|India vs Philippines — Men's Team Regu, Group B
|5:40 a.m.
|Rowing
|Balraj Panwar — Men's Single Sculls heats
|5:30 a.m.
|Soft Tennis
|Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit — Men's Singles quarterfinal
|5:30 a.m. onwards
|Rowing
|Multiple Indian crews in heats
|6:00 a.m.
|Rowing
|Satnam Singh-Salman Kha — Men's Double Sculls heats
|6:15 a.m.
|Shooting
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol individual qualification and team final
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Men's Skeet individual and team final
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan — Women's Skeet individual qualification and final
|6:30 a.m.
|Table Tennis
|Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali (Maldives) — Mixed Doubles, Round 2
|6:30 a.m.
|Fencing
|Mina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj — Women's Foil; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh — Men's Sabre
|6:30 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun — Eventing cross-country
|6:30 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh — Men's Kayak Four 500m heats
|6:42 a.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash — Men's 100m Butterfly heats
|6:50 a.m.
|Rowing
|Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar — Men's Pair heats
|6:50 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Megha Pradeep — Women's Canoe Single 200m heats
|7:01 a.m.
|Swimming
|Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil — Men's 200m Freestyle heats
|7:10 a.m.
|Table Tennis
|Manush Shah-Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu-Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka) — Mixed Doubles, Round 2
|7:10 a.m.
|Rowing
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam — Women's Four heats
|7:50 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi — Women's Kayak Double 500m heats
|8:30 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|India vs Iran — Women's Team, Group A
|9:00 a.m.
|Shooting
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol individual final, if qualified
|9:45 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|India vs Bangladesh — Men's Team, Group A
|10:00 a.m.
|Weightlifting
|Mirabai Chanu — Women's 49kg, medal event
|10:30 a.m.
|Boxing
|Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Brunei) — Men's 80kg, Round of 32
|10:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) — Men's Singles, Round of 32
|10:40 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Prasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi — Men's Kayak Double 500m heats
|11:00 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi — Women's Canoe Double 500m heats
|11:10 a.m.
|Rowing
|Ajay Tyagi — Men's Lightweight Single Sculls heats
|11:15 a.m.
|Squash
|Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami — Women's Singles, Round of 32
|11:20 a.m.
|Rowing
|Rohit-Ujwal Kumar Singh — Men's Lightweight Double Sculls heats
|11:30 a.m.
|Hockey
|India vs Thailand — Women's Pool B
|11:30 a.m.
|Badminton
|India vs China — Men's Team semifinal
|12:00 p.m.
|Squash
|Veer Chotrani vs Samil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) — Men's Singles, Round of 32
|12:10 p.m.
|Rowing
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan — Men's Quadruple Sculls heats
|12:20 p.m.
|Rowing
|Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar — Men's Four heats
|1:30 p.m.
|Weightlifting
|Gyaneshwari Yadav — Women's 53kg, medal event
|1:38 p.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash — Men's 100m Butterfly final, if qualified
|1:54 p.m.
|Swimming
|Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil — Men's 200m Freestyle final, if qualified
|2:30 p.m.
|Wushu
|Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) — Women's 60kg semifinal
India's Jay Meena has secured a historic bronze medal in the men's singles category of soft tennis. He had beaten Sherwin Nuguit of Philippines in the quarterfinal before going down to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka 4-2 in the semifinal. In this event, both losing semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal. This is India's first-ever medal in soft tennis.
It is a fantastic start from Mirabai Chanu as she clears all three of her attempts in the snatch round. She had cleared 83 kg in the first, 85 kg in the second and now has cleared 87 kg in her third attempt.
In the women's 49kg weightlifting final, Mirabai Chanu had set 83kg as her first attempt and 85 kg as her second attempt, and she clears both without much difficulty.
The India men's team comprising of Anant Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh have won bronze medal. The Indian trio finish with behind Qatar and Kuwait in third place with a score of 331.
India have now won nine medals at the ongoing Asian Games, including one gold, four silver and four bronze medals.
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action soon, in the women's 49kg medal event. That event will begin at 10 AM IST.
Remember, Mirabai, who has won Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals, is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games. She will be hoping to end that drought today.
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has missed out on a medal after she finished the women's 10m air pistol final in fifth place with a final score of 181.1. Bhaker had begun on a strong note, registering a score of 100.3 after the completion of the first two series.
After the first stage of elimination, her score was 120.4, and even though she remained in medal contention, her luck ran out towards the end.
Bhaker was India's only representative in the women's 10m air pistol final after Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh failed to qualify.
India has won eight medals so far, that includes one gold, four silver and three bronze medals. The third bronze medal came on Wednesday after the women's skeet team comprising of Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Raiza Dhillon finished third with a combined score of 331 points.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Asian Games which is taking place in Nagoya, Japan. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the India men's badminton team will be among those in action today. Stay tuned for more updates.