Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Roshibina Devi wins silver in wushu; rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan clinch bronze

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya continues on Thursday, September 24, with medal events and competitions across rowing, wushu, shooting, athletics, canoe sprint, squash, hockey, kabaddi and other sports.

The day's action begins with rowing, where Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan will contest the men's double sculls Final A, while India's women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam will race. Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh are scheduled for the men's lightweight double sculls Final A at noon, followed by India's men's quadruple sculls crew of Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan at 1pm.

Wushu provides another medal event early in the day. Roshibina Devi will face China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg sanda final at 6:10am.

Shooting also has medal opportunities, with Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve competing in the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal are scheduled for the mixed-team skeet qualification.

Athletics enters a major phase of India's campaign. Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht will compete in the women's triple jump final, while Seema takes part in the women's 10,000m final. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh begin their men's 100m campaigns, while India's heptathlon athletes and mixed 4x400m relay team are also scheduled to compete.

Elsewhere, India's men's hockey team faces South Korea, while the men's and women's kabaddi teams meet Chinese Taipei and Japan respectively. Squash, swimming, fencing, table tennis, boxing, canoe sprint and esports also feature Indian competitors during the day.

India's Asian Games 2026 schedule for 24 September (All times IST)