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Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Roshibina Devi wins silver in wushu; rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan clinch bronze

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India added more medals to its tally at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday as Roshibina Devi won a silver in wushu, whereas rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze. The likes of Anahat Singh and the India men's hockey team will later be in action.

PN Vishnu
Updated24 Sep 2026, 07:04:35 AM IST
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Roshibina Devi clinched a silver medal for India in wushu at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday.
Roshibina Devi clinched a silver medal for India in wushu at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya continues on Thursday, September 24, with medal events and competitions across rowing, wushu, shooting, athletics, canoe sprint, squash, hockey, kabaddi and other sports.

The day's action begins with rowing, where Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan will contest the men's double sculls Final A, while India's women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam will race. Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh are scheduled for the men's lightweight double sculls Final A at noon, followed by India's men's quadruple sculls crew of Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan at 1pm.

Wushu provides another medal event early in the day. Roshibina Devi will face China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg sanda final at 6:10am.

Shooting also has medal opportunities, with Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve competing in the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal are scheduled for the mixed-team skeet qualification.

Athletics enters a major phase of India's campaign. Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht will compete in the women's triple jump final, while Seema takes part in the women's 10,000m final. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh begin their men's 100m campaigns, while India's heptathlon athletes and mixed 4x400m relay team are also scheduled to compete.

Elsewhere, India's men's hockey team faces South Korea, while the men's and women's kabaddi teams meet Chinese Taipei and Japan respectively. Squash, swimming, fencing, table tennis, boxing, canoe sprint and esports also feature Indian competitors during the day.

India's Asian Games 2026 schedule for 24 September (All times IST)

TimeSportEvent
5:10amRowingBalraj Panwar — Men’s singles sculls final (Medal event)
5:30amRowingSatnam Singh & Salman Khan — Men’s doubles sculls final (Medal event)
6:10amWushuRoshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang (China) — Women’s sanda 60kg final
6:15am onwardsShootingAkash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet & Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve — Men’s 10m air pistol individual qualification & team final
6:30amAthleticsAnamika Aneesh & Pooja — Women’s heptathlon heats
6:30amCanoe SprintMegha Pradeep — Women’s canoe single 200m semifinal 1
6:30am onwardsShootingParinaaz Dhaliwal & Anant Jeet Singh Naruka — Skeet mixed team qualification & final
6:30amTable TennisDiya Chitale & Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani & Mashid Ashtari (Iran) — Women’s doubles round 2
6:46amSwimmingBenedicton Beniston — Men’s 50m butterfly heats
6:50amCanoe SprintSoniya Devi & Parvathy Geetha — Women’s kayak double 500m semifinal 1
7:01amAthleticsJay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS & Rashdeep Kaur — Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 heats
7:10amRowingGurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam & Poonam — Women’s four final (Medal event)
7:10amTable TennisSreeja Akula & Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh & Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia) — Women’s doubles round 2
7:21amSwimmingAryan Nehra — Men’s 800m freestyle heats
7:32amSwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani & Gitesh Shah — Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats
8:00amSquashSuraj Chand & Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa & Velavan Senthilkumar — Mixed doubles round of 16
8:10amCanoe SprintNaocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh & Harshawardhan Shaktawat — Men’s kayak four 500m final A
8:30amCanoe SprintRaju Rawat & Gyaneshwor Singh — Men’s canoe double 500m final A
8:35amTable TennisManush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen (Malaysia) — Men’s singles round 1
9:45amKabaddiIndia vs Chinese Taipei — Men’s team Group A
10:30amBoxingSumit vs Al-Sarray Ali Qasim (Iraq) — Men’s 70kg round of 16
10:30amSquashTanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore); Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn (Singapore) — Women’s singles round of 16
11:10amCanoe SprintHarshawardhan Shaktawat — Men’s kayak single 500m heat 2
11:15amSquashAbhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka); Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia) — Men’s singles round of 16
11:30amHockeyIndia vs South Korea — Men’s Pool A
11:30amE-sportsParitosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
11:40amCanoe SprintParvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash — Mixed kayak double 500m heat 2
12:00pmRowingUjjwal Kumar Singh & Rohit — Lightweight men’s doubles sculls final (Medal event)
12:10pmE-sportsParitosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
12:15pmShootingAkash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet & Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve — Men’s 10m air pistol individual final (subject to qualification)
1:00pmRowingArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh & Jakar Khan — Men’s quadruple sculls final (Medal event)
1:10pmE-sportsParitosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
1:35pmSwimmingBenedicton Beniston — Men’s 50m butterfly final (subject to qualification)
2:10pmE-sportsParitosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
2:15pmBoxingSakshi vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan) — Women’s 65kg round of 16
2:15pmSwimmingAryan Nehra — Men’s 800m freestyle final (subject to qualification)
2:45pmBoxingParveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan) — Women’s 65kg round of 16
2:48pmSwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani & Gitesh Shah — Men’s 4x100m freestyle final (subject to qualification)
4:14pmAthleticsAsha Ilango & Niharika Vashisht — Women’s triple jump final
4:15pmKabaddiIndia vs Japan — Women’s team Group A
4:38pm onwardsAthleticsGurindervir Singh & Animesh Kujur — Men’s 100m heats
5:55pmAthleticsSeema — Women’s 10,000m final

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24 Sep 2026, 07:04:35 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's athletics campaign begins

India's athletics campaign at the 2026 Asian Games has got underway. In women's heptathlon, Anamika Kozhinjaparambil got off to a disappointing start after she finished last in the first Heat of the 100m hurdles. She finished with a timing of 14.80. Pooja Sharma competed in the second Heat and she too finished in last placed with a timing of 14.61.

24 Sep 2026, 06:52:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Indian athletes add more medals to country's tally

India added two more medals to the country's tally after Roshibina Devi won wushu silver, whereas Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in rowing, finishing third in men's doubles sculls. India's total medal count is now 14.

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24 Sep 2026, 06:52:00 AM IST

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