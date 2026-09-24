Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Roshibina Devi wins silver in wushu; rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan clinch bronze

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya continues on Thursday, September 24, with medal events and competitions across rowing, wushu, shooting, athletics, canoe sprint, squash, hockey, kabaddi and other sports.
The day's action begins with rowing, where Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan will contest the men's double sculls Final A, while India's women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam will race. Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh are scheduled for the men's lightweight double sculls Final A at noon, followed by India's men's quadruple sculls crew of Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan at 1pm.
Wushu provides another medal event early in the day. Roshibina Devi will face China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg sanda final at 6:10am.
Shooting also has medal opportunities, with Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve competing in the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal are scheduled for the mixed-team skeet qualification.
Athletics enters a major phase of India's campaign. Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht will compete in the women's triple jump final, while Seema takes part in the women's 10,000m final. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh begin their men's 100m campaigns, while India's heptathlon athletes and mixed 4x400m relay team are also scheduled to compete.
Elsewhere, India's men's hockey team faces South Korea, while the men's and women's kabaddi teams meet Chinese Taipei and Japan respectively. Squash, swimming, fencing, table tennis, boxing, canoe sprint and esports also feature Indian competitors during the day.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|5:10am
|Rowing
|Balraj Panwar — Men’s singles sculls final (Medal event)
|5:30am
|Rowing
|Satnam Singh & Salman Khan — Men’s doubles sculls final (Medal event)
|6:10am
|Wushu
|Roshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang (China) — Women’s sanda 60kg final
|6:15am onwards
|Shooting
|Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet & Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve — Men’s 10m air pistol individual qualification & team final
|6:30am
|Athletics
|Anamika Aneesh & Pooja — Women’s heptathlon heats
|6:30am
|Canoe Sprint
|Megha Pradeep — Women’s canoe single 200m semifinal 1
|6:30am onwards
|Shooting
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal & Anant Jeet Singh Naruka — Skeet mixed team qualification & final
|6:30am
|Table Tennis
|Diya Chitale & Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani & Mashid Ashtari (Iran) — Women’s doubles round 2
|6:46am
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston — Men’s 50m butterfly heats
|6:50am
|Canoe Sprint
|Soniya Devi & Parvathy Geetha — Women’s kayak double 500m semifinal 1
|7:01am
|Athletics
|Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS & Rashdeep Kaur — Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 heats
|7:10am
|Rowing
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam & Poonam — Women’s four final (Medal event)
|7:10am
|Table Tennis
|Sreeja Akula & Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh & Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia) — Women’s doubles round 2
|7:21am
|Swimming
|Aryan Nehra — Men’s 800m freestyle heats
|7:32am
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani & Gitesh Shah — Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats
|8:00am
|Squash
|Suraj Chand & Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa & Velavan Senthilkumar — Mixed doubles round of 16
|8:10am
|Canoe Sprint
|Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh & Harshawardhan Shaktawat — Men’s kayak four 500m final A
|8:30am
|Canoe Sprint
|Raju Rawat & Gyaneshwor Singh — Men’s canoe double 500m final A
|8:35am
|Table Tennis
|Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen (Malaysia) — Men’s singles round 1
|9:45am
|Kabaddi
|India vs Chinese Taipei — Men’s team Group A
|10:30am
|Boxing
|Sumit vs Al-Sarray Ali Qasim (Iraq) — Men’s 70kg round of 16
|10:30am
|Squash
|Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore); Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn (Singapore) — Women’s singles round of 16
|11:10am
|Canoe Sprint
|Harshawardhan Shaktawat — Men’s kayak single 500m heat 2
|11:15am
|Squash
|Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka); Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia) — Men’s singles round of 16
|11:30am
|Hockey
|India vs South Korea — Men’s Pool A
|11:30am
|E-sports
|Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
|11:40am
|Canoe Sprint
|Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash — Mixed kayak double 500m heat 2
|12:00pm
|Rowing
|Ujjwal Kumar Singh & Rohit — Lightweight men’s doubles sculls final (Medal event)
|12:10pm
|E-sports
|Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
|12:15pm
|Shooting
|Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet & Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve — Men’s 10m air pistol individual final (subject to qualification)
|1:00pm
|Rowing
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh & Jakar Khan — Men’s quadruple sculls final (Medal event)
|1:10pm
|E-sports
|Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
|1:35pm
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston — Men’s 50m butterfly final (subject to qualification)
|2:10pm
|E-sports
|Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) — Puyo Puyo Champions group game
|2:15pm
|Boxing
|Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan) — Women’s 65kg round of 16
|2:15pm
|Swimming
|Aryan Nehra — Men’s 800m freestyle final (subject to qualification)
|2:45pm
|Boxing
|Parveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan) — Women’s 65kg round of 16
|2:48pm
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani & Gitesh Shah — Men’s 4x100m freestyle final (subject to qualification)
|4:14pm
|Athletics
|Asha Ilango & Niharika Vashisht — Women’s triple jump final
|4:15pm
|Kabaddi
|India vs Japan — Women’s team Group A
|4:38pm onwards
|Athletics
|Gurindervir Singh & Animesh Kujur — Men’s 100m heats
|5:55pm
|Athletics
|Seema — Women’s 10,000m final
India's athletics campaign at the 2026 Asian Games has got underway. In women's heptathlon, Anamika Kozhinjaparambil got off to a disappointing start after she finished last in the first Heat of the 100m hurdles. She finished with a timing of 14.80. Pooja Sharma competed in the second Heat and she too finished in last placed with a timing of 14.61.
India added two more medals to the country's tally after Roshibina Devi won wushu silver, whereas Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in rowing, finishing third in men's doubles sculls. India's total medal count is now 14.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.