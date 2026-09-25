Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Suruchi Singh-Kamaljeet duo win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE Updates: India continued to win medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team competition on Friday.

India won another medal in shooting, with the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil clinching silver in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions team event.

India has thus far won 19 medals at the 2026 Asian Games, including two gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

India's Asian Games 2026 schedule for 25 September