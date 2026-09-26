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Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's Sawan Barwal clinches historic silver; Lakshya Sen knocked out

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India added oner more medal to its tally after Sawan Barwal won silver in men's marathon. The India men's and women's kabaddi teams will be in action in their respective finals later today.

PN Vishnu
Updated26 Sep 2026, 07:49:37 AM IST
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India's Sawan Barwal crosses the finish line in second place to win the silver in the Men's Marathon final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.
India's Sawan Barwal crosses the finish line in second place to win the silver in the Men's Marathon final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games rose to 24 on Saturday after Sawan Barwal won silver in men's marathon, finishing with a personal best time of 2:11:37. India has thus won two gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals at the ongoing Asian games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will be among those in action, whereas the archery campaign will also get underway, with the likes of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Jyoti Surekha Vennam in action in recurve and compound individual and team qualification. There is scope of more gold medals when the India men's and women's kabaddi teams lock horns against Iran in their respective finals.

The India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Japan in their Pool A match.

India's full Asian Games 2026 schedule for 26 September

TimeSportEventIndian athletes / Match
4:00 a.m.AthleticsMen’s Marathon FinalSawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera
4:30 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Men’s Individual & Team QualificationDhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan
4:30 a.m.ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual & Team QualificationJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
5:35 a.m.AthleticsMen’s Decathlon 100m HeatsTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
6:00 a.m.BadmintonMen’s Singles, 2nd RoundLakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)
6:00 a.m.EquestrianDressage Individual, 2nd Individual QualifierGaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud
6:00 a.m.FencingWomen’s Foil Team, Table of 16India vs Indonesia — Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom
6:15 a.m.AthleticsMen’s Decathlon Long JumpTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
6:15 a.m.ShootingWomen’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Qualification & Team FinalTilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod
6:30 a.m.Canoe SprintMen’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
6:30 a.m.Table TennisWomen’s Singles, Round of 16Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)
6:50 a.m.Canoe SprintMixed Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
7:00 a.m.FencingMen’s Sabre Team, Table of 16India — Vishal Thapar, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh, Lakshay Badser
7:50 a.m.Canoe SprintMen’s Kayak Single 500m Final BHarshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (subject to qualification)
7:55 a.m.AthleticsMen’s Decathlon Shot PutTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
8:00 a.m.AthleticsMen’s 200m Round 1 HeatsAnimesh Kujur
8:00 a.m.FencingMen’s Sabre Team & Women’s Foil Team QuarterfinalsIndia (subject to qualification)
8:10 a.m.AthleticsWomen’s Long Jump QualificationShaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
8:10 a.m.Canoe SprintMen’s Kayak Single 500m Final AHarshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (subject to qualification)
8:20 a.m.Canoe SprintMixed Canoe Double 500m Final ARaju Rawat & Neha Devi Leichonbam
8:30 a.m.Canoe SprintMixed Kayak Double 500m Final AParvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash (subject to qualification)
8:30 a.m.SquashMixed Doubles SemifinalVelavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)
8:45 a.m.Table TennisMen’s Singles, Round of 16Manush Shah vs Lin Shidong (China)
9:00 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Women’s Individual & Team QualificationKirti, Kumkuk Mohod, Ankita Bhakat
9:00 a.m.ArcheryRecurve Mixed Team QualificationIndia
9:00 a.m.ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual & Team QualificationKushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
9:00 a.m.ArcheryCompound Mixed Team QualificationIndia
9:30 a.m.KabaddiWomen’s Team FinalIndia vs Iran
9:30 a.m.ShootingWomen’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual FinalTilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod (subject to qualification)
9:30 a.m.SailingMixed Dinghy Opening Series, Races 1 & 2Shraddha Verma & Ravindra Kumar Sharma
10:13 a.m.SurfingWomen’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 3Kamali Prakash
10:30 a.m.SailingMen’s Skiff Opening Series, Races 1 & 2Manu Francis & Prince Kurisinkal Noble
10:30 a.m.SquashWomen’s Singles SemifinalAnahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)
10:40 a.m.SailingWomen’s Skiff Opening Series, Races 1 & 2Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma
10:45 a.m.EsportsMOBA — Pokémon UNITE, Group CIndia vs Japan — Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes
10:15 a.m.BoxingMen’s 55kg, Round of 16Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
11:09 a.m.SurfingWomen’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 7Sugar Shanti Gayen
11:15 a.m.SquashMen’s Singles SemifinalAbhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)
11:30 a.m. onwardsBadmintonWomen’s Singles, 2nd RoundUnnati Hooda vs Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia)
12:05 p.m.SurfingMen’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 1Sivaraj Babu
12:30 p.m.FencingMen’s Sabre Team SemifinalIndia (subject to qualification)
1:30 p.m.HockeyMen’s Pool AIndia vs Japan
1:50 p.m.FencingWomen’s Foil Team FinalIndia (subject to qualification)
2:15 p.m.BoxingMen’s 90kg, Round of 16Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)
2:30 p.m.BadmintonWomen’s Doubles, 2nd RoundTreesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto/Yuki Fukushima (Japan)
2.30 p.mKabaddiMen's finalIndia vs Iran
2:30 p.m.FencingMen’s Sabre Team FinalIndia (subject to qualification)
2:35 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Decathlon High JumpTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
4:04 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 HeatsJyothi Yarraji, Nandhini Kongan
4:25 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 200m Round 1 HeatsUnnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Harita Bhadra
4:30 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Shot Put FinalTajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh
4:54 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 200m Semifinal HeatsAnimesh Kujur (subject to qualification)
5:05 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Triple Jump FinalPraveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan
5:21 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 1500m Round 1 HeatsGulveer Singh, Yoonus Shah
5:45 p.m.BoxingWomen’s 60kg, Round of 16Priya Ghanghas vs Oh Yeonji (Korea)
5:50 p.m.AthleticsMen’s Decathlon 400m HeatsTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
6:15 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 400m FinalKiran, Prachi
6:33 p.m.AthleticsMen’s 400m FinalVishal TK
6:45 p.m.AthleticsWomen’s 1500m FinalParul Chaudhary, Pooja
TBCBadmintonMen’s Singles, 2nd RoundAyush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev (Kazakhstan)
TBCBadmintonWomen’s Singles, 2nd RoundP.V. Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian (Chinese Taipei)
TBCBadmintonSingles, 3rd Round (Round of 16)Indian players, subject to qualification

Follow updates here:
26 Sep 2026, 07:49:37 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad are currently in action in men's decathlon. After the completion of two events, Shankar is placed second with 1807 points whereas Noushad is joint-fourth with 1759 points.

26 Sep 2026, 07:32:32 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Dhiraj Bommadevara leads men's individual qualification round in archery

Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara is currently leading the men's individual qualification in recurve with a score of 581. Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, the other Indians in the fray, are placed 13th and 26th with 566 and 554 points respectively.

26 Sep 2026, 07:21:18 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Lakshya Sen's men's singles campaign ends!

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen might have been one of India's favourites to win a medal. However, his campaign ends following a 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 loss to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

26 Sep 2026, 07:14:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Sawan Barwal clinches silver!

India has added another medal to its tally after Sawan Barwal won silver in the men's marathon event on Saturday. Barwal finished second with a timing of 2:11:37.

He has thus become India's first Asian Games marathon medallist since 1982, when Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan won bronze.

26 Sep 2026, 07:14:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Asian Games that is taking place in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's Sawan Barwal clinches historic silver; Lakshya Sen knocked out
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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's Sawan Barwal clinches historic silver; Lakshya Sen knocked out

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