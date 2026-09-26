Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's Sawan Barwal clinches historic silver; Lakshya Sen knocked out

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games rose to 24 on Saturday after Sawan Barwal won silver in men's marathon, finishing with a personal best time of 2:11:37. India has thus won two gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals at the ongoing Asian games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will be among those in action, whereas the archery campaign will also get underway, with the likes of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Jyoti Surekha Vennam in action in recurve and compound individual and team qualification. There is scope of more gold medals when the India men's and women's kabaddi teams lock horns against Iran in their respective finals.

The India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Japan in their Pool A match.

India's full Asian Games 2026 schedule for 26 September