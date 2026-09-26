Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's Sawan Barwal clinches historic silver; Lakshya Sen knocked out

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games rose to 24 on Saturday after Sawan Barwal won silver in men's marathon, finishing with a personal best time of 2:11:37. India has thus won two gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals at the ongoing Asian games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will be among those in action, whereas the archery campaign will also get underway, with the likes of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Jyoti Surekha Vennam in action in recurve and compound individual and team qualification. There is scope of more gold medals when the India men's and women's kabaddi teams lock horns against Iran in their respective finals.
The India men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Japan in their Pool A match.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athletes / Match
|4:00 a.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Marathon Final
|Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera
|4:30 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Men’s Individual & Team Qualification
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan
|4:30 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual & Team Qualification
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
|5:35 a.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon 100m Heats
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|6:00 a.m.
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles, 2nd Round
|Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)
|6:00 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Dressage Individual, 2nd Individual Qualifier
|Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud
|6:00 a.m.
|Fencing
|Women’s Foil Team, Table of 16
|India vs Indonesia — Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom
|6:15 a.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|6:15 a.m.
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Qualification & Team Final
|Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod
|6:30 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
|6:30 a.m.
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Singles, Round of 16
|Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)
|6:50 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Mixed Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1
|Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
|7:00 a.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s Sabre Team, Table of 16
|India — Vishal Thapar, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh, Lakshay Badser
|7:50 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Single 500m Final B
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (subject to qualification)
|7:55 a.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|8:00 a.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m Round 1 Heats
|Animesh Kujur
|8:00 a.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s Sabre Team & Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinals
|India (subject to qualification)
|8:10 a.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s Long Jump Qualification
|Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
|8:10 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Single 500m Final A
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (subject to qualification)
|8:20 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Mixed Canoe Double 500m Final A
|Raju Rawat & Neha Devi Leichonbam
|8:30 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final A
|Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash (subject to qualification)
|8:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles Semifinal
|Velavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)
|8:45 a.m.
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Singles, Round of 16
|Manush Shah vs Lin Shidong (China)
|9:00 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Women’s Individual & Team Qualification
|Kirti, Kumkuk Mohod, Ankita Bhakat
|9:00 a.m.
|Archery
|Recurve Mixed Team Qualification
|India
|9:00 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual & Team Qualification
|Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
|9:00 a.m.
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team Qualification
|India
|9:30 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Team Final
|India vs Iran
|9:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final
|Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod (subject to qualification)
|9:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Mixed Dinghy Opening Series, Races 1 & 2
|Shraddha Verma & Ravindra Kumar Sharma
|10:13 a.m.
|Surfing
|Women’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 3
|Kamali Prakash
|10:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Men’s Skiff Opening Series, Races 1 & 2
|Manu Francis & Prince Kurisinkal Noble
|10:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Women’s Singles Semifinal
|Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)
|10:40 a.m.
|Sailing
|Women’s Skiff Opening Series, Races 1 & 2
|Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma
|10:45 a.m.
|Esports
|MOBA — Pokémon UNITE, Group C
|India vs Japan — Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes
|10:15 a.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg, Round of 16
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
|11:09 a.m.
|Surfing
|Women’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 7
|Sugar Shanti Gayen
|11:15 a.m.
|Squash
|Men’s Singles Semifinal
|Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)
|11:30 a.m. onwards
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles, 2nd Round
|Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia)
|12:05 p.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s Shortboard Round 2, Heat 1
|Sivaraj Babu
|12:30 p.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal
|India (subject to qualification)
|1:30 p.m.
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs Japan
|1:50 p.m.
|Fencing
|Women’s Foil Team Final
|India (subject to qualification)
|2:15 p.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg, Round of 16
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)
|2:30 p.m.
|Badminton
|Women’s Doubles, 2nd Round
|Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto/Yuki Fukushima (Japan)
|2.30 p.m
|Kabaddi
|Men's final
|India vs Iran
|2:30 p.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s Sabre Team Final
|India (subject to qualification)
|2:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon High Jump
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|4:04 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Heats
|Jyothi Yarraji, Nandhini Kongan
|4:25 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m Round 1 Heats
|Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Harita Bhadra
|4:30 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put Final
|Tajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh
|4:54 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m Semifinal Heats
|Animesh Kujur (subject to qualification)
|5:05 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Triple Jump Final
|Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan
|5:21 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats
|Gulveer Singh, Yoonus Shah
|5:45 p.m.
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg, Round of 16
|Priya Ghanghas vs Oh Yeonji (Korea)
|5:50 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon 400m Heats
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|6:15 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m Final
|Kiran, Prachi
|6:33 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m Final
|Vishal TK
|6:45 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 1500m Final
|Parul Chaudhary, Pooja
|TBC
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles, 2nd Round
|Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev (Kazakhstan)
|TBC
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles, 2nd Round
|P.V. Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian (Chinese Taipei)
|TBC
|Badminton
|Singles, 3rd Round (Round of 16)
|Indian players, subject to qualification
Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad are currently in action in men's decathlon. After the completion of two events, Shankar is placed second with 1807 points whereas Noushad is joint-fourth with 1759 points.
Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara is currently leading the men's individual qualification in recurve with a score of 581. Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, the other Indians in the fray, are placed 13th and 26th with 566 and 554 points respectively.
Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen might have been one of India's favourites to win a medal. However, his campaign ends following a 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 loss to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.
India has added another medal to its tally after Sawan Barwal won silver in the men's marathon event on Saturday. Barwal finished second with a timing of 2:11:37.
He has thus become India's first Asian Games marathon medallist since 1982, when Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan won bronze.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Asian Games that is taking place in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.