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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Indian archers start day on winning note; Anahat Singh chases squash gold

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Sep 2026, 09:46:39 AM IST
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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Anahat Singh will be going for squash gold on Sunday.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Anahat Singh will be going for squash gold on Sunday. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: The Indian contingent is set for a packed Day 9 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 9 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

India's September 27 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (in IST)EventDiscipline
4 AMManju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event)Athletics
7:38 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heatsAthletics
8:10 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throwsAthletics
8:35 AMSanthosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heatsAthletics
9:05 AMVithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heatsAthletics
9:13 AMAnu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdlesAthletics
9:10 AMSreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualificationAthletics
9:50 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vaultAthletics
9:10 AMDavid Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round
3:35 PMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throwAthletics
3:35 PMShaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event)Athletics
3:55 PMHarita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event)Athletics
4:05 PMAnimesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event)Athletics
4:15 PMSarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event)Athletics
4:53 PMNandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event)Athletics
5 PMMohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heatsAthletics
5:40 PMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500mAthletics
5:52 PMParul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event)Athletics
6:15 PMIndia in women's 4x100m relay heatsAthletics
6 AMDressage Individual: Hriday ChhedaEQUESTRIAN
6 AMDressage Individual: Jai SudEQUESTRIAN
6 AMWomen's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinalsBadminton
6:10 AMMixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinalsBadminton
9:30 AMWomen's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification)Badminton
9:30 AMWomen's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane YamaguchiBadminton
4:45 AMIndia's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal gamesArchery
5:30 AMIndia vs South Korea in women's double Group B matchSEPAKTAKRAW
11:30 AMIndia vs Philippines in women's double Group B matchSEPAKTAKRAW
4:54 AMKamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heatsSurfing
6:30 AMManisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)Shooting
6:30 AMAhvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)Shooting
6:10 AMManu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precisionShooting
9:45 AMAnkush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinalBoxing
2 PMParveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinalBoxing
10:00 AMHarjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event)Weightlifting
1:30 PMAnahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal matchSquash
12:30 PMAbhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal matchSquash
12:30 PMIndia vs Vietnam in men's Pool C matchVolleyball
9:20 AM onwardsIndia vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match (Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).Fencing
6:30 PM onwardsSangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final boutsKurash
2:45 PMSachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinalBoxing
3:45 PMNarender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinalBoxing
3:30 PMIndia vs Singapore in women's pool gameHockey
9:30 AMWomen's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital VermaSailing
9:30 AMMen's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu FrancisSailing
Follow updates here:
27 Sep 2026, 09:40:55 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Anahat Singh aims gold

Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India today. Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final at 12:30 PM, while Anahat Singh will take on Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final at 1:30 PM.

27 Sep 2026, 09:39:21 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: More good news from Indian athletics

Another good news from Indian athletics team. Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan qualified for women's 400m hurdles final. Both Indians finished second in their respective Heats. Vithya manages a timing of 55.73s while Anu clocks 55.84s.

27 Sep 2026, 09:37:18 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: More good news from archery

More good news from archery. After the compound teams reach the semifinals, the compound mixed team and recurve mixed team also progressed into the last-four. The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The recurve mixed team of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara got better of UAE and Vietnam.

27 Sep 2026, 09:30:59 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Santhosh Tamilrasan enters men's 400m hurdles final

Another good show in athletics. Santhosh Tamilrasan is through to men's 400m hurdles final. Santosh finishes second in the first heat with a timing of 49.61. Chung-wei Lin of Chinese Taipei finishes on top in this heat. Meanwhile, in Heat 2, Yashas Palaksha withdrew even before the first hurdle came in.

27 Sep 2026, 09:27:11 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian compound archery teams reach semis

The Indian men's compound archery team manage to beat Bhutan 235-232 to make it to the archery semifinals. The women too entered the last four after beating Kazakhstan 233-230. Having said that, just a semifinal entry doesn't assure India any medal in Archery. Both teams will have to win their semifinal to secure a medal. India face heavyweights South Korea in both events.

27 Sep 2026, 09:24:36 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: How many medals India have won so far?

India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

27 Sep 2026, 09:24:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Good show by Tejaswin Shankar

India's Tejaswin Shankar finishes third in Heat 1 of 110m hurdles in Men's Decathlon. He manages a timing of 14.33s in the first heat. That is the third-fastest time across the two heats and gets him 932 more. He still leads the standings with 5,270 points, 47 points ahead of China’s Xinghua Chen.

27 Sep 2026, 09:22:44 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Poor show by Indian shuttlers

Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bow out in the Women's doubles quarterfinals, losing 18-21, 9-21 to Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan. Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto also go down fighting 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 to Feng Yanzhe & Huang Dongping in mixed doubles quarterfinals.

27 Sep 2026, 09:20:49 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Disappointing day for race walkers

In women's race walk, India's Priyanka Goswami was disqualified after the nine-kilometre mark for technical faults during the event. Manju finished last among the runners.

27 Sep 2026, 09:18:15 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Winning start by the Archers

India have made an winning start to the day at the Asian Games 2026, with the archers - men's and women's compound teams - pulling off victories in their Round of 16 fixtures. While the men’s team beat UAE 235-215, the women pipped Mongolia 238-223.

27 Sep 2026, 09:15:48 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Indian archers start day on winning note; Anahat Singh chases squash gold

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