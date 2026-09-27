Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Indian archers start day on winning note; Anahat Singh chases squash gold

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: The Indian contingent is set for a packed Day 9 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 9 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

India's September 27 schedule at Asian Games 2026