Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Indian archers start day on winning note; Anahat Singh chases squash gold

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE Updates: The Indian contingent is set for a packed Day 9 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 9 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|Discipline
|4 AM
|Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event)
|Athletics
|7:38 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|8:10 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws
|Athletics
|8:35 AM
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|9:05 AM
|Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|9:13 AM
|Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles
|Athletics
|9:10 AM
|Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification
|Athletics
|9:50 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault
|Athletics
|9:10 AM
|David Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round
|3:35 PM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw
|Athletics
|3:35 PM
|Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event)
|Athletics
|3:55 PM
|Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:05 PM
|Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:15 PM
|Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:53 PM
|Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event)
|Athletics
|5 PM
|Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats
|Athletics
|5:40 PM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m
|Athletics
|5:52 PM
|Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event)
|Athletics
|6:15 PM
|India in women's 4x100m relay heats
|Athletics
|6 AM
|Dressage Individual: Hriday Chheda
|EQUESTRIAN
|6 AM
|Dressage Individual: Jai Sud
|EQUESTRIAN
|6 AM
|Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinals
|Badminton
|6:10 AM
|Mixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinals
|Badminton
|9:30 AM
|Women's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification)
|Badminton
|9:30 AM
|Women's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi
|Badminton
|4:45 AM
|India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games
|Archery
|5:30 AM
|India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match
|SEPAKTAKRAW
|11:30 AM
|India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match
|SEPAKTAKRAW
|4:54 AM
|Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats
|Surfing
|6:30 AM
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)
|Shooting
|6:10 AM
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision
|Shooting
|9:45 AM
|Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|2 PM
|Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|10:00 AM
|Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event)
|Weightlifting
|1:30 PM
|Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match
|Squash
|12:30 PM
|Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match
|Squash
|12:30 PM
|India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match
|Volleyball
|9:20 AM onwards
|India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match (Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).
|Fencing
|6:30 PM onwards
|Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts
|Kurash
|2:45 PM
|Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|3:45 PM
|Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|3:30 PM
|India vs Singapore in women's pool game
|Hockey
|9:30 AM
|Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
|Sailing
|9:30 AM
|Men's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu Francis
|Sailing
Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India today. Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final at 12:30 PM, while Anahat Singh will take on Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final at 1:30 PM.
Another good news from Indian athletics team. Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan qualified for women's 400m hurdles final. Both Indians finished second in their respective Heats. Vithya manages a timing of 55.73s while Anu clocks 55.84s.
More good news from archery. After the compound teams reach the semifinals, the compound mixed team and recurve mixed team also progressed into the last-four. The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The recurve mixed team of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara got better of UAE and Vietnam.
Another good show in athletics. Santhosh Tamilrasan is through to men's 400m hurdles final. Santosh finishes second in the first heat with a timing of 49.61. Chung-wei Lin of Chinese Taipei finishes on top in this heat. Meanwhile, in Heat 2, Yashas Palaksha withdrew even before the first hurdle came in.
The Indian men's compound archery team manage to beat Bhutan 235-232 to make it to the archery semifinals. The women too entered the last four after beating Kazakhstan 233-230. Having said that, just a semifinal entry doesn't assure India any medal in Archery. Both teams will have to win their semifinal to secure a medal. India face heavyweights South Korea in both events.
India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.
India's Tejaswin Shankar finishes third in Heat 1 of 110m hurdles in Men's Decathlon. He manages a timing of 14.33s in the first heat. That is the third-fastest time across the two heats and gets him 932 more. He still leads the standings with 5,270 points, 47 points ahead of China’s Xinghua Chen.
Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bow out in the Women's doubles quarterfinals, losing 18-21, 9-21 to Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan. Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto also go down fighting 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 to Feng Yanzhe & Huang Dongping in mixed doubles quarterfinals.
In women's race walk, India's Priyanka Goswami was disqualified after the nine-kilometre mark for technical faults during the event. Manju finished last among the runners.
India have made an winning start to the day at the Asian Games 2026, with the archers - men's and women's compound teams - pulling off victories in their Round of 16 fixtures. While the men’s team beat UAE 235-215, the women pipped Mongolia 238-223.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.