Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s medal hunt begins; shooters in action, IND-W vs BAN-W cricket semi-final

Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will have the first opportunity to open India’s medal account at the Asian Games 2026 when she competes in the bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto on Sunday. Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for podium finishes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. The trio will compete for both individual and team medals.
Later on the day, the Indian women's and hockey teams will open their campaigns against Uzbekistan and Indonesia in respective pool matches. The biggest match of the day will be India's semifinal against Bangladesh in women's cricket event. India are the defending champions.
5:10 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.
5:30 AM IST: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.
6:15 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.
6:30 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.
6:30 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.
7:00 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.
7:22 AM IST: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.
7:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.
7:37 AM IST: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.
9:00 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.
10:30 AM IST: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.
11 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).
11 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.
11:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.
11:30 AM IST: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.
12:30 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.
3:00 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.
3:10 PM IST: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.
4:50 PM IST: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16.
Here is India's complete schedule at Asian Games 2026 today (20 September):
5:10 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.
5:30 AM IST: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.
6:15 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.
6:30 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.
6:30 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.
7:00 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.
7:22 AM IST: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.
7:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.
7:37 AM IST: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.
9:00 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.
10:30 AM IST: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.
11 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).
11 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.
11:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.
11:30 AM IST: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.
12:30 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.
3:00 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.
3:10 PM IST: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.
4:50 PM IST: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games 2026 on Day 2.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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