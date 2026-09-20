Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s medal hunt begins; shooters in action, IND-W vs BAN-W cricket semi-final

Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will have the first opportunity to open India’s medal account at the Asian Games 2026 when she competes in the bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto on Sunday. Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for podium finishes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. The trio will compete for both individual and team medals.

Later on the day, the Indian women's and hockey teams will open their campaigns against Uzbekistan and Indonesia in respective pool matches. The biggest match of the day will be India's semifinal against Bangladesh in women's cricket event. India are the defending champions.

India's September 20 schedule at Asian Games 2026

5:10 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.

5:30 AM IST: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.

6:15 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.

6:30 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.

6:30 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.

7:00 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.

7:22 AM IST: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.

7:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.

7:37 AM IST: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.

9:00 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.

10:30 AM IST: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.

11 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).

11 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.

11:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.

11:30 AM IST: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.

12:30 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.

3:00 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.

3:10 PM IST: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.

4:50 PM IST: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16.