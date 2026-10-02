Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 14: Indian women's recurve team win gold to start the day, more medals on offer

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 14: India will be aiming for three gold medals in boxing on Friday (October 2) at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, all in action. More medals will be on offer in archery as recurve Women's Team, Mixed Team and Men's Team will be in action in their respective semifinals. The Indian women's hockey team will also vie gold medal as they take on China in the the final.
In wrestling, India's Rajat Ruhal loses to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek in men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 match. The Indian led the contest initially 3-1, but the Kazakh wrestler makes a brilliant comeback to win the contest 8-3.
In wrestling, Dipanshi loses in women's 50kg round of 16 to Yui Susaki. The Japanese wins by 11-0 by technical superiority and enters the quarterfinals. Dipanshi may have a chance to fight for bronze in the repechage round.
In mixed individual Virtual Taekwondo, India's Kashish Malik enters quarterfinals. Malik defeated Siu Wai Lam of Hong Kong, China 2-0 in the round of 16. The sport is making its Asian Games debut.
In Sepaktakraw, the Indian team finishes without a win in Women's Quadrant in Group A. India lose 0-2 (10-15, 4-15) to Thailand and finish at the bottom of the table. The men’s quadrant team will be in action later in the day in the semifinals.
Gold for India in archery again! After three gold medals in archery in the previous day, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance to clinch its maiden Asian Games gold medal, defeating the mighty South Korea in the final.
The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod outplayed the 10-time Olympic champions 5-3. Playing in windy conditions, the first two sets were tied, with both teams scoring 54 and 56 points respectively to split the points.
The Korean team, featuring Kang Chaeyoung, Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then faltered in the third set, hitting three consecutive 8s for a combined score of 52, while the Indian archers shot 55 to take the set.
In the fourth set, Korea scored 54 points. Kirti started with an 8, which was later decisively changed to 9, taking India's total to 54 and levelling the score to force a draw in the set and seal the gold medal.
The Indian team had earlier defeated China 5-1 to in the semifinal to storm to its first-ever Asian Games final. The Indian women's compound team had won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 14 of the Asian Games 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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