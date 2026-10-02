Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 14: Indian women's recurve team win gold to start the day, more medals on offer

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 14: India will be aiming for three gold medals in boxing on Friday (October 2) at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, all in action. More medals will be on offer in archery as recurve Women's Team, Mixed Team and Men's Team will be in action in their respective semifinals. The Indian women's hockey team will also vie gold medal as they take on China in the the final.
Second medal for India today - a bronze in sailing. Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma finish third with 24 net points and 28 total points in women's Skiff.
In wrestling, India's Sujeet Kalkal reaches quarterfinals in men's 65kg category. The Indian wins by technical superiority, with a scoreline of 13-3.
In wrestling, India's Rajat Ruhal loses to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek in men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 match. The Indian led the contest initially 3-1, but the Kazakh wrestler makes a brilliant comeback to win the contest 8-3.
In wrestling, Dipanshi loses in women's 50kg round of 16 to Yui Susaki. The Japanese wins by 11-0 by technical superiority and enters the quarterfinals. Dipanshi may have a chance to fight for bronze in the repechage round.
In mixed individual Virtual Taekwondo, India's Kashish Malik enters quarterfinals. Malik defeated Siu Wai Lam of Hong Kong, China 2-0 in the round of 16. The sport is making its Asian Games debut.
In Sepaktakraw, the Indian team finishes without a win in Women's Quadrant in Group A. India lose 0-2 (10-15, 4-15) to Thailand and finish at the bottom of the table. The men’s quadrant team will be in action later in the day in the semifinals.
Gold for India in archery again! After three gold medals in archery in the previous day, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance to clinch its maiden Asian Games gold medal, defeating the mighty South Korea in the final.
The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod outplayed the 10-time Olympic champions 5-3. Playing in windy conditions, the first two sets were tied, with both teams scoring 54 and 56 points respectively to split the points.
The Korean team, featuring Kang Chaeyoung, Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then faltered in the third set, hitting three consecutive 8s for a combined score of 52, while the Indian archers shot 55 to take the set.
In the fourth set, Korea scored 54 points. Kirti started with an 8, which was later decisively changed to 9, taking India's total to 54 and levelling the score to force a draw in the set and seal the gold medal.
The Indian team had earlier defeated China 5-1 to in the semifinal to storm to its first-ever Asian Games final. The Indian women's compound team had won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 14 of the Asian Games 2026.