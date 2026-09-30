Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: India start day with gold medal in archery; more medals on offer

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: The Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score on Wednesday. The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium.
In judo, India's Asmita Dey is through to the quarterfinal of women's 48kg. She defeated Ngoc Chi Ha of Vietnam 1-0 in the round of 16. Asmita will now face Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova in the quarterfinal.
More good news from archery. India enter the final of the Compound Mixed Team event after beating Thailand in the semifinal. The Indian team will now take on either South Korea or China in the final. Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav are in the Indian Compound Mixed Team.
The Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score. The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium. The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.
Wrestling news! India's Sunil Kumar will contest for a bronze medal after he lost to Taizo Yoshida via technical superiority, 0-11 in the semifinals of the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category. Sunil will now take on Callum Johnston Roberts of the Philippines at 3:00 PM for the bronze medal.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 Day 12 in Aichi-Nagoya.