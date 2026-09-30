Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: India start day with gold medal in archery; more medals on offer

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India start day with archery gold

The Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score. The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium. The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.