Live Updates

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: With medal opportunities spread across multiple disciplines and the India-Pakistan hockey semifinal providing the marquee clash, Day 13 promises another significant day for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026.

PN Vishnu
Updated1 Oct 2026, 06:36:29 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: More medals on offer for India.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: More medals on offer for India.(HI)

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal will headline Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026, on a packed Thursday featuring several high-stakes contests and medal opportunities across hockey, archery, wrestling, shooting, squash and cricket.

The day will begin early, with Golf getting underway at 3:00 AM IST. Archery will provide India with multiple medal opportunities in men's and women's compound individual knockouts. Wrestling will also be a major focus, with Indian grapplers taking to the mats at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Complex from 7:22 AM IST. India’s squash teams will be in semifinal action as well.

The Indian contingent will also be involved in track cycling and sailing throughout the day. Men’s cricket will see India take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal. India, the defending Asian Games champions, will be looking to secure a place in the gold medal match.

Follow updates here:
1 Oct 2026, 06:36:29 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India vs Pakistan in volleyball

Hockey is not the only sport where India are taking Pakistan today. The two countries are locking horns in the quarterfinals of the men's volleyball tournament as well, with the match having got underway just a few minutes ago.

India are currently leading 7-6 against Pakistan in the first set.

1 Oct 2026, 06:25:53 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: What time is the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal?

The men's hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan at 1 PM IST (4.30 PM local time).

The second semifinal between Malaysia and South Korea will be played right after the first semifinal.

1 Oct 2026, 06:17:57 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Archer Chikitha bows out in quarterfinals

There is some disappointing news for India in archery as Chikitha Taniparthi has been knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's individual compound archery event.

She loses to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrafah by just one point, with the final score ending 144-143.

1 Oct 2026, 06:10:22 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's events on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday
More
HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.