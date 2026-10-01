Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal will headline Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026, on a packed Thursday featuring several high-stakes contests and medal opportunities across hockey, archery, wrestling, shooting, squash and cricket.
The day will begin early, with Golf getting underway at 3:00 AM IST. Archery will provide India with multiple medal opportunities in men's and women's compound individual knockouts. Wrestling will also be a major focus, with Indian grapplers taking to the mats at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Complex from 7:22 AM IST. India’s squash teams will be in semifinal action as well.
The Indian contingent will also be involved in track cycling and sailing throughout the day. Men’s cricket will see India take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal. India, the defending Asian Games champions, will be looking to secure a place in the gold medal match.
Hockey is not the only sport where India are taking Pakistan today. The two countries are locking horns in the quarterfinals of the men's volleyball tournament as well, with the match having got underway just a few minutes ago.
India are currently leading 7-6 against Pakistan in the first set.
The men's hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan at 1 PM IST (4.30 PM local time).
The second semifinal between Malaysia and South Korea will be played right after the first semifinal.
There is some disappointing news for India in archery as Chikitha Taniparthi has been knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's individual compound archery event.
She loses to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrafah by just one point, with the final score ending 144-143.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's events on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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