Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal will headline Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026, on a packed Thursday featuring several high-stakes contests and medal opportunities across hockey, archery, wrestling, shooting, squash and cricket.
The day will begin early, with Golf getting underway at 3:00 AM IST. Archery will provide India with multiple medal opportunities in men's and women's compound individual knockouts. Wrestling will also be a major focus, with Indian grapplers taking to the mats at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Complex from 7:22 AM IST. India’s squash teams will be in semifinal action as well.
The Indian contingent will also be involved in track cycling and sailing throughout the day. Men’s cricket will see India take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal. India, the defending Asian Games champions, will be looking to secure a place in the gold medal match.
Hockey is not the only sport where India are taking Pakistan today. The two countries are locking horns in the quarterfinals of the men's volleyball tournament as well, with the match having got underway just a few minutes ago.
India are currently leading 7-6 against Pakistan in the first set.
The men's hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan at 1 PM IST (4.30 PM local time).
The second semifinal between Malaysia and South Korea will be played right after the first semifinal.
There is some disappointing news for India in archery as Chikitha Taniparthi has been knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's individual compound archery event.
She loses to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrafah by just one point, with the final score ending 144-143.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's events on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.