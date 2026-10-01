Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal headlines eventful Thursday

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 13: The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semifinal will headline Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026, on a packed Thursday featuring several high-stakes contests and medal opportunities across hockey, archery, wrestling, shooting, squash and cricket.

The day will begin early, with Golf getting underway at 3:00 AM IST. Archery will provide India with multiple medal opportunities in men's and women's compound individual knockouts. Wrestling will also be a major focus, with Indian grapplers taking to the mats at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Complex from 7:22 AM IST. India’s squash teams will be in semifinal action as well.

The Indian contingent will also be involved in track cycling and sailing throughout the day. Men’s cricket will see India take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal. India, the defending Asian Games champions, will be looking to secure a place in the gold medal match.