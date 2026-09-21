Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Suchika Tariyal wins historic MMA bronze in Japan focus on IND vs PAK in TT

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India started Day 3 on a silver-winning note as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon settled for the second prize at the Asian Games 2026 in the men's 10 m air rifle team event on Monday. This was India's third medal in shooting and the same overall at the ongoing competition.

The medal rush continued, with Himanshu winning silver and Rudrankksh settling for a bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle (Individual Final). This is the first time two Indians are in the podium in this Asian Games.

Shortly after, India's Suchika Tariyal made history by winning the first-ever MMA medal for the country. She had to settle for a bronze after losing her semifinal encounter on Monday.

India's Sept 21 schedule at Asian Games 2026