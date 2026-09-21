Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Suchika Tariyal wins historic MMA bronze in Japan focus on IND vs PAK in TT

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India started Day 3 on a silver-winning note as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon settled for the second prize at the Asian Games 2026 in the men's 10 m air rifle team event on Monday. This was India's third medal in shooting and the same overall at the ongoing competition.
The medal rush continued, with Himanshu winning silver and Rudrankksh settling for a bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle (Individual Final). This is the first time two Indians are in the podium in this Asian Games.
Shortly after, India's Suchika Tariyal made history by winning the first-ever MMA medal for the country. She had to settle for a bronze after losing her semifinal encounter on Monday.
|Time (IST)
|Sports
|Athletes
|5:30 AM
|Wushu
|Women's Changquan final (medal event) - Nyeman Wangsu
|5:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 1 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Viva Chao, Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)
|5:30 AM
|Sepak takraw
|Men's team regu, Preliminary group B - India vs Japan
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle individual qualification - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle team final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|6:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 2 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Bud Nyamdori, Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Men's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet team final Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
|6:30 AM
|Table tennis
|Women's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
|6:32 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m backstroke heats - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|6:46 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle heats - Akash Mani
|6:50 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle heats - Heer Gitesh Shah
|7:10 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke heats - Dhanush Suresh
|7:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 3 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Kim Yeon-hwa, Park Jaekyu (South Korea)
|7:44 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats - Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, Dhakshan Shashikumar
|8:30 AM onwards
|MMA
|Women's traditional 60kg semi-final - Suchika Tariyal (India), Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)
|8:30 AM onwards
|Boxing
|Men's 70kg Round of 32 - Sumit, Bunjong Sinciri (Thailand) | Bout listed around 2:45 PM
|9:00 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle individual final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil | Subject to qualification
|9:00 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles first round - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|9:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women's pool B - India vs Indonesia
|9:45 AM
|Kabaddi
|Men's team, Group A - India vs Japan
|10:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles quarterfinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|11:30 AM
|Badminton
|Men's team. Round of 16 - India vs Bangladesh
|12:00 PM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles semifinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles final (medal event) - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m backstroke final (medal event) - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj | Subject to qualification
|1:42 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle final (medal event) - Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah | Subject to qualification
|2:08 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke final (medal event) - Dhanush Suresh | Subject to qualification
|2:43 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final (medal event) - India | Subject to qualification
|3:00 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women's sanda 60kg, Round of 16 - Roshibina Devi
|3:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
|3:50 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Men's sanda 56kg, Round of 16 - Aryan
|4:15 PM
|Kabaddi
|Women's team Group A - India vs Bangladesh
Double podium in shooting for India! Himanshu Dhillon wins silver and Rudrankksh Patil wins bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle (Individual Final). This is the first time two Indians are in the podium in this Asian Games.
HISTORIC MMA Bronze for India! Suchika Tariyal finishes her Asian Games 2026 campaign with a bronze in the women's traditional -60Kg category. Notably, MMA is one of the six sports making its Asian games debut.
India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event. Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026.