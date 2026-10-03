Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: IND vs PAK men's cricket final, Kumum Mohod in action in archery

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India will aim for more gold medals on the penultimate day of the Asian Games 2026 with the India vs Pakistan and India vs Malaysia gold-medal matches men's cricket and hockey respectively headlining the day. With 76 medals - 16 gold, 25 silver, 35 bronze - India are currently in the fifth position in the latest medal tally.
While the India vs Pakistan cricket clash starts at 10 AM IST, the hockey final kicks off at 3:30 PM IST with a spot at Los Angeles Olympics 2028 on offer. Besides hockey and cricket, the Indians will aim for medals in archery and wrestling too.
India's Jyoti Yadav has lost her women's 67kg Round of 16 clash in taekwondo to Kannaluck Chuenchooklin of Thailand, with the match ending with a 2-0 score for the latter.
India's taekwondo campaign has thus come to an end.
Kumkum Mohod has qualified for the final of the women's recurve individual archery event with a 6-3 win over Zhu Jingyi of China.
India''s Kumkum Mohod has qualified for the semifinal of the women's individual recurve competition. She defeats South Korea's Kang Chae-young with a 6-4 scoreline to reach the last four stage.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's events at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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