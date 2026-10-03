Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: IND vs PAK men's cricket final, Kumum Mohod in action in archery

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India will aim for more gold medals on the penultimate day of the Asian Games 2026 with the India vs Pakistan and India vs Malaysia gold-medal matches men's cricket and hockey respectively headlining the day. With 76 medals - 16 gold, 25 silver, 35 bronze - India are currently in the fifth position in the latest medal tally.

While the India vs Pakistan cricket clash starts at 10 AM IST, the hockey final kicks off at 3:30 PM IST with a spot at Los Angeles Olympics 2028 on offer. Besides hockey and cricket, the Indians will aim for medals in archery and wrestling too.