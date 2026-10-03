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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: IND vs PAK men's cricket final, Kumum Mohod in action in archery

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India will aim to grab the gold medals on offer in men's cricket and men's hockey final matches on the penultimate day of the Asian Games 2026. While India take on Pakistan in cricket, a Malaysian test awaits Harmanpreet Singh's men in hockey.

PN Vishnu
Updated3 Oct 2026, 07:05:35 AM IST
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India captain Shreyas Iyer.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India captain Shreyas Iyer. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: India will aim for more gold medals on the penultimate day of the Asian Games 2026 with the India vs Pakistan and India vs Malaysia gold-medal matches men's cricket and hockey respectively headlining the day. With 76 medals - 16 gold, 25 silver, 35 bronze - India are currently in the fifth position in the latest medal tally.

While the India vs Pakistan cricket clash starts at 10 AM IST, the hockey final kicks off at 3:30 PM IST with a spot at Los Angeles Olympics 2028 on offer. Besides hockey and cricket, the Indians will aim for medals in archery and wrestling too.

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3 Oct 2026, 07:05:35 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Jyoti Yadav loses in taekwondo

India's Jyoti Yadav has lost her women's 67kg Round of 16 clash in taekwondo to Kannaluck Chuenchooklin of Thailand, with the match ending with a 2-0 score for the latter.

India's taekwondo campaign has thus come to an end.

3 Oct 2026, 06:53:18 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Kumkum Mohod qualifies for archery final!

Kumkum Mohod has qualified for the final of the women's recurve individual archery event with a 6-3 win over Zhu Jingyi of China.

3 Oct 2026, 06:28:20 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Kumkum Mohod qualifies for archery semifinals

India''s Kumkum Mohod has qualified for the semifinal of the women's individual recurve competition. She defeats South Korea's Kang Chae-young with a 6-4 scoreline to reach the last four stage.

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3 Oct 2026, 06:19:04 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's events at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

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