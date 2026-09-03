Asian Games 2026: Mairaj Ahmad Khan eyes first Asiad medal at 50, predicts dynamic rise of Indian shooters in Japan

Mairaj Ahmad Khan is one of the oldest members of the Indian squad at the Asian Games 2026. At 50, the veteran shooter is still going strong and gunning for a debut medal at the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya, despite sounding stoic in his approach. Notably, Mairaj Ahmad is a three-time World Cup gold medallist and also won the yellow metal at the Asian Champions and Commonwealth Championships.

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A veteran of two Olympics, Mairaj Ahmad was the first Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympics at Rio in 2016, Mairaj Ahmed’s CV is illustrious. He has performed at the highest level for over three decades in the sport – and still relishes every little support being given to help him in his career.

“Look, every athlete expects to win. But as far as I believe, if you go into a competition with fewer expectations, it is better for you,” the experienced skeet shooter told SAI Media. “Because, if you go with expectations, you are already in the future; you are not in the present. You have to focus on what you need to do at that very particular moment.”

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“We are preparing very well for the Asian Games. There is a whole team here at our shotgun camp at the Dr. Karni Singh Range (KSSR),” Mairaj continued. “SAI has arranged everything for us - we have S&C coaches, physios, our foreign coach Riccardo Filippelli, our head coach Amrinder Singh Cheema, and all other staff, are here. I think it is a very useful camp for the preparation, and it will work, Inshallah, at the Asian Games.”

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Mairaj Ahmed Khan predicts a bright future Mairaj Ahmed is a part of the preparatory camp for shotgun shooters prior to Asian Games. The 15-day camp is scheduled until September 14. A total of 12 shooters (six in trap and six in skeet – including Mairaj) are training at Dr. KSSR. The shotgun events start September 21 onwards at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan.

A notable presence in the Indian shotgun hall of fame, the 50-year-old Mairaj Ahmed, who started off his journey in 1994, predicts a bright next four years for the country in the sport. “I think skeet and trap, if we talk about shotgun, both have come up very well, and in the coming time it will become even better,” Mairaj Ahmed continued to SAI Media.

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“The platforms that the Indian Government, the Sports Ministry and SAI have created at this moment, programs and platforms such as Khelo India, are going to be very important for the coming generation. Unfortunately, we didn't have all these programmes in our time, so maybe we lost a little time in winning Olympic or World Cup medals.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra out of Asian Games 2026 due to ankle injury

“But in the coming time, the platform will be very big for the Indian team, and I think the Indian team will be the best team in the coming four years — in trap, skeet and also rifle and pistol. Neeru Dhanda, who recently won a historic gold in trap at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2026 in Lonato, was a part of the Khelo India platform and was also a part of the Bhopal Academy.”

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Indian shooting squad at Asian Games 2026

Events Players Men’s 10m air rifle Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen Men’s 10m air pistol Kedarling B Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet Women’s 10m air pistol Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Anish Bhanwala Women’s 25m sport pistol Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat 10m air rifle mixed team: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan 10m air pistol mixed team Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Suruchi Singh Men’s trap Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj Women’s trap Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat Men’s skeet Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Women’s skeet Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

At the previous edition of the Asian Games in China, Indian shooters won a total of 33 medals.

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