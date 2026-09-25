Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale pair clinch bronze in table tennis after loss to Chinese duo in semifinal

The pair lost to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin with a 4-0 (8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11) margin.

PN Vishnu
Updated25 Sep 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale settled for bronze after they lost to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale settled for bronze after they lost to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. (X)

India's mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale clinched bronze at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.

The pair lost to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin with a 4-0 (8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11) margin.

Shah-Chitale stun world No. 4 pair

Shah and Chitale had produced one of their most significant wins of the tournament in the quarterfinals earlier on Friday. The Indian duo defeated Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting, the world No. 4 combination, 3-1.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Suruchi-Kamaljeet win gold in shooting

The Indians won the opening game 11-6 before the Hong Kong pair levelled the contest by taking the second game 15-13. Shah and Chitale responded strongly, winning the third game 11-9 before closing out the match 11-5 in the fourth.

The victory guaranteed India at least a bronze medal and secured the country’s first table tennis medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at that stage.

Second Asian Games medal in mixed doubles

The achievement continues India’s run of success in Asian Games table tennis. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra’s bronze in Jakarta in 2018 remains the previous Indian medal in the mixed doubles event, while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won bronze in women’s doubles at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023. India’s men’s team also won bronze in Jakarta.

Also Read | AFG vs NEP Highlights, Asian Games 2026: Bhurtel, Rohit lead Nepal's victory

Shah and Chitale entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games as one of India’s leading mixed doubles combinations. The pair had also enjoyed success on the World Table Tennis circuit during 2026, including winning the WTT Contender Muscat mixed doubles title in January. They defeated China’s Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao 3-2 in the final to claim the title.

Their progress at the Asian Games adds another major result to a partnership that has established itself on the international circuit.

Also Read | From an Uber driver to Asian Games 2026 bronze medal - Story of Salman Khan

Although the Chinese pair proved too strong in the semifinal, Shah and Chitale leave Aichi-Nagoya with a bronze medal after overcoming a higher-ranked Hong Kong combination and becoming only the second Indian pair to reach the Asian Games mixed doubles podium.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale pair clinch bronze in table tennis after loss to Chinese duo in semifinal
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.