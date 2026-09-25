Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale pair clinch bronze in table tennis after loss to Chinese duo in semifinal

India's mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale clinched bronze at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.
The pair lost to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin with a 4-0 (8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11) margin.
Shah and Chitale had produced one of their most significant wins of the tournament in the quarterfinals earlier on Friday. The Indian duo defeated Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting, the world No. 4 combination, 3-1.
The Indians won the opening game 11-6 before the Hong Kong pair levelled the contest by taking the second game 15-13. Shah and Chitale responded strongly, winning the third game 11-9 before closing out the match 11-5 in the fourth.
The victory guaranteed India at least a bronze medal and secured the country’s first table tennis medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at that stage.
The achievement continues India’s run of success in Asian Games table tennis. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra’s bronze in Jakarta in 2018 remains the previous Indian medal in the mixed doubles event, while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won bronze in women’s doubles at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023. India’s men’s team also won bronze in Jakarta.
Shah and Chitale entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games as one of India’s leading mixed doubles combinations. The pair had also enjoyed success on the World Table Tennis circuit during 2026, including winning the WTT Contender Muscat mixed doubles title in January. They defeated China’s Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao 3-2 in the final to claim the title.
Their progress at the Asian Games adds another major result to a partnership that has established itself on the international circuit.
Although the Chinese pair proved too strong in the semifinal, Shah and Chitale leave Aichi-Nagoya with a bronze medal after overcoming a higher-ranked Hong Kong combination and becoming only the second Indian pair to reach the Asian Games mixed doubles podium.