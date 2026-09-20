What are Asian Games 2026 medals made of? All you need to know about design, weight, and recycled metals

The first medals of the 20th Asian Games are already around athletes’ necks in Aichi-Nagoya. India opened with two shooting silvers on Sunday. Suchika Tariyal is guaranteed another after reaching the mixed martial arts semi-finals. Japan’s Takumi Hojo took the first gold in the men’s triathlon. The hardware they collected is not a standard disc. It was built to look like something that broke and then came back together.

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What does the cracked design actually mean? The official idea is the Games slogan, “Imagine One Asia.” The organisers say Asia once sat as one, then split into many languages and cultures. Sport is the reunion. “The medal expresses the idea of coming together again through sport, represented through both its surface finish and form,” the official Asian Games website reads.

That surface was not drawn first on a computer. Designer Daisuke Shiba smashed ceramic discs until a shape that felt natural appeared. “The designer envisioned that athletes, too, have endured countless hardships and challenges on their journey to this moment,” the website added. The cracks are the training years. The finished disc is the one moment they add up to.A

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The front carries the Olympic Council of Asia sun mark. The reverse carries the Aichi-Nagoya emblem.

Who designed the Asian Games 2026 medals? Shiba, representative director of MERRY BEETLE Co., Ltd. and of TOGU, won an open contest for design students and working professionals. A review committee chose the entry. He trained in architecture at Kobe University and later in interior design.

“I am deeply honored and delighted that my design has been selected as the medal design for the 20th Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026),” Shiba said. “I sincerely hope that these medals, as symbols of the dedication and perseverance that athletes have accumulated through years of effort, will further enhance their sense of joy and pride.”

How much gold is in the gold medal? Notably, every medal is 80 mm across and 5 mm thick. The gold medal weighs about 265 g and is pure silver plated with at least 1 g of gold. The silver medal is about 264 g of pure silver. The bronze medal is about 222 g of red brass, 95 per cent copper, 5 per cent zinc.

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Where did the metal come from? The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Recycled Medal Project collected small electronic devices from participating municipalities. Some of the metal recovered from those phones and gadgets went into the medals. The stated aim was the Sustainable Development Goals and a circular economy: old devices, new podium.

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Why do the ribbon and the wooden case matter? The ribbon carries the silhouette of the kakitsubata, the Japanese iris that is Aichi Prefecture’s official flower, plus arcs taken from its leaves. The official site says that the form “evokes the graceful strength of athletes while expressing a desire to connect Aichi’s culture with the world and pass it on to future generations.”

The case is octagonal inside and out. “The character “八” (eight) was historically used in the emblem of the Owari Tokugawa family, which once ruled the region that is now Aichi Prefecture, and is also incorporated into the current emblem of Nagoya City,” the website explained. The box is Aichi-grown Japanese cypress, or hinoki, the wood used in tea-ceremony boxes that hold precious objects.

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That is what a 2026 Asian Games medal actually is: recycled scrap, a cracked ceramic idea, a local flower, a Tokugawa eight, and a hinoki box. The podium is the last step. The object is meant to remember the ones before it.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.