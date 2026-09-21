Asian Games 2026: No handshake drama in IND vs PAK as Indian women paddlers blank Pakistan 3-0 to book last 16 spot

The Indian trio of Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das and Sreeja Akula maintained a cordial relationship and shook hands with their Pakistani counterparts during their Group F encounter of the women's table tennis team event on Monday at the Sky Hall Toyota in Japan.

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The India vs Pakistan games have recently garnered attention because of the cricket team's no-handshake policy, as a protest against the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and standing in solidarity with Operation Sindoor. But unlike in cricket, the Indian athletes in rest of the disciplines shook hands.

Likewise the Indian trio of Sutirtha, Syndrela and Sreeja shook hands with their Pakistani opponents following a 3-0 thrashing that sent them to the last 16 of the women's table tennis team event. However, India's round of 16 opponent is yet to be decided.

Pakistan are no match for India The Pakistani paddlers were no match to their Indian opponents. A bronze medal winner in the women's doubles event in Hangzhou in 2023, Sutirtha got of to a flyer, decimating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes.

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Teen Syndrela then made it 2-0 for India with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Kalsoom Khan before Sreeja put the icing on the cake with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 victory in just 11 minutes over Fatima Khan.

Following the win, the cameras were focussed on athletes from both countries as the Indian and Pakistani paddlers shook hands. While the live visuals captured Syndrela and Sreeja making handshakes with their opponents, there was no footage on Sutirtha doing the same.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in