Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal named India's flag-bearers; check live streaming details

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and two-time Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will carry the Indian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

India's Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed Bhaker's appointment on Friday, while the Athletics Federation of India later announced Toor as the second flag-bearer. The opening ceremony will be held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on 19 September.

Bhaker to lead India after historic Olympic campaign Bhaker enters the Asian Games as one of the most recognisable names in India's contingent following her landmark performance at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh in Paris. Those two medals made her the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.

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The shooter also has Asian Games experience. At Hangzhou, she was part of India's gold-medal-winning women's 25m pistol team.

Her appointment as flag-bearer comes as she prepares for another major continental competition, giving her a prominent role even before India's medal campaign gets underway.

Toor chasing third successive Asian Games gold Toor will share the honour with Bhaker after establishing himself as one of India's leading field athletes at the Asian Games.

The Punjab-based shot putter won gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games before successfully defending his title at Hangzhou in 2023. He will now attempt to win the event for a third consecutive edition in Aichi-Nagoya.

Toor has also continued to compete at the highest level in 2026. He won silver at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tianjin in February before producing a 20.51m throw to win the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala.

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India has sent a 503-athlete contingent for the 2026 Asian Games, comprising 269 men and 234 women.

Although the 2026 Asian Games officially gets underway only on Saturday, some events, including women’s cricket, have already kicked off. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Japan by eight wickets to clinch their spot in the semifinals of the women’s cricket tournament.

At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India ended with 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze).

Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony details The opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games will be held on Saturday (19 September) at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya. The opening ceremony will be held between 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM IST (6 PM to 8 PM Japan Standard Time).