Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat named India's flag-bearers in Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 2026 Asian Games officially gets underway in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, with India sending a 503-athlete contingent for the continental event. This includes 269 men and 234 women competing across 36 sporting disciplines. The 2026 Asian Games, the 20th edition of event, will run till 4 October.
Although the Asian Games only officially starts on Saturday, some events, including women's cricket have already got underway. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for the semifinals of the women's cricket competition with a thumping eight-wicket win over hosts Japan. They will face Bangladesh in the semifinal on Sunday.
India's other medal hopefuls include double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, long jumper Sreeshankar, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal.
Bhaker and Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. Sehrawat replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as one of the flag-bearers because the latter will be unable to attend the opening ceremony as he is yet to receive his official kit for the Games.
At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India won 107 medals, the country's best-ever medals tally at the Games. This included 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals.
The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event will get underway at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm Japan time) and will go on till 4.30 pm IST (8 pm Japan time). The event will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will get underway at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm local time). Fans in India can watch the event on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, that will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan today. The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm Japan time). Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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