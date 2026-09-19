Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: ‘It’s all god's plan,' Pawan Sehrawat on becoming India's flag-bearer

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 2026 Asian Games officially gets underway in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, with India sending a 503-athlete contingent for the continental event. This includes 269 men and 234 women competing across 36 sporting disciplines. The 2026 Asian Games, the 20th edition of event, will run till 4 October.
Although the Asian Games only officially starts on Saturday, some events, including women's cricket have already got underway. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for the semifinals of the women's cricket competition with a thumping eight-wicket win over hosts Japan. They will face Bangladesh in the semifinal on Sunday.
India's other medal hopefuls include double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, long jumper Sreeshankar, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal.
Bhaker and Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. Sehrawat replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as one of the flag-bearers because the latter will be unable to attend the opening ceremony as he is yet to receive his official kit for the Games.
At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India won 107 medals, the country's best-ever medals tally at the Games. This included 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals.
The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event will get underway at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm Japan time) and will go on till 4.30 pm IST (8 pm Japan time). The event will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The India men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will begin their 2026 Asian Games campaign with a quarter-final clash against one of the qualifiers on 28 September. India received direct entry into the quarter-finals as one of the seeded teams, with the other seeded teams being Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
“It's all God's plan. I wouldn't call it a difficult moment; for me, it is a moment of great pride. We have a standard practice schedule. Whatever routine our coach has set, we have to train accordingly.
"I only told my family this morning... I've met Manu Bhaker once before. She is a very motivated athlete. It is a proud moment for me to be walking alongside an Olympic medallist," said Pawan Sehrawat, as per news agency ANI, on getting the chance to be India's flag-bearer for 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony.
Pawan Sehrawat has replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer because the latter is yet to get his ceremonial kit for the Games.
“I'm told that my kit will reach at 3 p.m. at the airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I've told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I'm not coming for opening ceremony,” Toor told news agency PTI.
"My kit is lying in India ... IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flagbearer. Otherwise my coach, who reached here yesterday, could've picked it up for me," he added.
Although the 2026 Asian Games will only officially get underway today, some events including women's cricket have already begun. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for the semifinals of the women's cricket tournament with an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan on Friday.
Shafali Verma starred as she took two wickets and scored a 15-ball 40 to help India chase down a target of 58 in just five overs.
India won a record tally of 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. This included 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was the first-ever time India's medals tally surpassed 100 in an edition of the Asian Games.
With a 503-athlete contingent, India will be looking to better their tally from 2023 this time around.
Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and India kabaddi team vice-captain Pawan Sehrawat have been named as India's flag-bearers for the 2026 Asian Games. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was originally announced as one of the flag-bearers, but he was replaced by Sehrawat as Toor won't be able to travel for the Games. Toor is yet to receive his official kit ahead of the Games.
The Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will get underway at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm local time). Fans in India can watch the event on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, that will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan today. The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm IST (6 pm Japan time). Stay tuned for more updates.