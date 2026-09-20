Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India a historic MMA medal after the 36-year-old reaches semifinal

India was confirmed a historic first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) medal at the Asian Games 2026 after Suchika Tariyal defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s traditional 60kg category on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. MMA is one of the six sports which are making its debut at the Games.

The 36-year-old Suchika, who had earlier appeared for television reality show Roadies, will either face Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo or Iran’s Arezou Salimighalehtaki for a place in the gold medal match.

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Like in boxing, a place in the semifinals assures an athlete of at least a bronze medal in MMA. The other five disciplines making its debut at Asian Games in 2026 are freestyle BMX, teqball, padel, surfing, and virtual taekwondo.

A different journey for Suchika Tariyal Tariyal's medal-winning run is the latest chapter in a sporting journey that saw her represent India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. She was also crowned Jiu-Jitsu world champion in 2024.

After stepping away from sport, Tariyal returned to competition after being encouraged by friends and chose MMA as her new challenge. She has since battled through a knee injury and several hurdles to make her Asian Games debut in the sport.

Against Baigalmaa, who is ranked 92nd in the Eurasia region, Tariyal controlled the contest to seal a 2-0 victory and a place in the last four.

With success came popularity Tariyal made her MMA debut in 2017 with a win but took a seven-year brea from the spot. She then tried successfully in judo and ju-jitsu. However, she signed a multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation in the Women’s Strawweight division in November 2024.

A month later, Tariyal made her comeback at professional MMA at the BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain with a win. She was honoured by the President and Prime Minister of India not only for representing the country in four world championships and 30+ international meets, but also for being a perfect example of athletic excellence, youth influence and women’s empowerment.

Tariyal also featured in popular TV shows – MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior on Prime Video. “I really want to inspire young women to take up MMA. I will be very happy even if one girl looks at me and says ‘if Suchika can, I can too’" she had said in an interview with SAI Media.

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