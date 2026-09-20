Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India a historic MMA medal after the 36-year-old reaches semifinal

India was confirmed a historic first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) medal at the Asian Games 2026 after Suchika Tariyal defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s traditional 60kg category on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. MMA is one of the six sports which are making its debut at the Games.

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The 36-year-old Suchika, who had earlier appeared for television reality show Roadies, will either face Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo or Iran’s Arezou Salimighalehtaki for a place in the gold medal match.

Also Read | Overcoming early trauma, Suchika Tariyal eyes Asian Games MMA medal for India

Like in boxing, a place in the semifinals assures an athlete of at least a bronze medal in MMA. The other five disciplines making its debut at Asian Games in 2026 are freestyle BMX, teqball, padel, surfing, and virtual taekwondo.

A different journey for Suchika Tariyal Tariyal's medal-winning run is the latest chapter in a sporting journey that saw her represent India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. She was also crowned Jiu-Jitsu world champion in 2024.

After stepping away from sport, Tariyal returned to competition after being encouraged by friends and chose MMA as her new challenge. She has since battled through a knee injury and several hurdles to make her Asian Games debut in the sport.

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Against Baigalmaa, who is ranked 92nd in the Eurasia region, Tariyal controlled the contest to seal a 2-0 victory and a place in the last four.

With success came popularity Tariyal made her MMA debut in 2017 with a win but took a seven-year brea from the spot. She then tried successfully in judo and ju-jitsu. However, she signed a multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation in the Women’s Strawweight division in November 2024.

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A month later, Tariyal made her comeback at professional MMA at the BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain with a win. She was honoured by the President and Prime Minister of India not only for representing the country in four world championships and 30+ international meets, but also for being a perfect example of athletic excellence, youth influence and women’s empowerment.

Tariyal also featured in popular TV shows – MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior on Prime Video. “I really want to inspire young women to take up MMA. I will be very happy even if one girl looks at me and says ‘if Suchika can, I can too’" she had said in an interview with SAI Media.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Five Indian debutants to watch out for in Nagoya

"In modern times, women need to defend themselves, and parents must let their children take up combat sports. MMA gives you that complete package. And women have a strong mindset to play combat sports. They can bear pain and can be more focused. If a woman can bear the pain of childbirth, MMA is nothing,” added Tariyal.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in