Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh settles for silver after Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebi walks away with shot put gold

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor had to be settled for silver in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games 2026, winning his third medal at the continental showpiece on Saturday. The Indian had won gold medals in the last two editions of the Asian Games. In Aichi-Nagoya, Toor bagged the silver medal, hurling the iron ball to 20.64m.

Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise broke the Asian Games record and took home the gold with a throw of 20.81m, breaking Toor's 20.75m set in 2018. Mohammed Tolu of Saudi Arabia bagged the bronze with an effort of 20.48m. Toor opened his account in the final with a 20.06m.

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He improved his show with a throw of 20.26m on his second attempt before settling for the second prize with a throw of 20.64m. It was Toor's third consecutive medal at the Asian Games. The 31-year-old is the Indian national record holder with 21.77m, set in Bhubaneswar in June 2023.

Born in Moga district in Punjab, Toor is one of India's leading shot putters. Raised in a farming family, he initially pursued cricket before switching to shot put at his father's encouragement, a decision that transformed his sporting career and established himself as a dominant force in Indian and Asian athletics.

In 2023, he set the Indian National Record of 21.77m, which was also the Asian Record at the time. A two-time Olympian, Tajinderpal represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In 2026, he won the Silver Medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, further strengthening his position among Asia's leading shot putters.

From his humble beginnings in rural Punjab to becoming a national record holder and multiple-time Asian champion, Tajinderpal continued to inspire aspiring athletes through his determination, resilience, and pursuit of excellence.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor happy with silver Toor said he had entered the competition confident of producing his best effort and reaching the 21m mark, but was left disappointed with his performance. “I was aiming for hat-trick of gold medals,” he said.

"My body was feeling good, I was going strong. I was confident that I can throw my best till the sixth attempt and achieve 21m. So I am a bit disappointed and not satisfied with my performance," added Toor.

The Indian said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had backed him to win gold, but he was nevertheless happy to return with a medal. "AFI put confidence in me and told me to give my best and that I had the capacity to win gold. I could not do it but I won a silver for India and a medal is medal," said Toor, whose personal best mark is 21.77m, set in 2023.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor reveals injury concerns The 31-year-old Toor also revealed that he had been dealing with minor injuries in the build-up to the Games. "For the last three months, I had been facing issues with minor injuries. With rain it was also difficult to have proper grip and there is fear of slipping while making the turn," he said.