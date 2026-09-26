Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh settles for silver after Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebi walks away with shot put gold

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor had to be settled for silver in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games 2026, winning his third medal at the continental showpiece on Saturday. The Indian had won gold medals in the last two editions of the Asian Games. In Aichi-Nagoya, Toor bagged the silver medal, hurling the iron ball to 20.64m.

Advertisement

Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise broke the Asian Games record and took home the gold with a throw of 20.81m, breaking Toor's 20.75m set in 2018. Mohammed Tolu of Saudi Arabia bagged the bronze with an effort of 20.48m. Toor opened his account in the final with a 20.06m.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put silver

He improved his show with a throw of 20.26m on his second attempt before settling for the second prize with a throw of 20.64m. It was Toor's third consecutive medal at the Asian Games. The 31-year-old is the Indian national record holder with 21.77m, set in Bhubaneswar in June 2023.

Born in Moga district in Punjab, Toor is one of India's leading shot putters. Raised in a farming family, he initially pursued cricket before switching to shot put at his father's encouragement, a decision that transformed his sporting career and established himself as a dominant force in Indian and Asian athletics.

Advertisement

In 2023, he set the Indian National Record of 21.77m, which was also the Asian Record at the time. A two-time Olympian, Tajinderpal represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In 2026, he won the Silver Medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, further strengthening his position among Asia's leading shot putters.

From his humble beginnings in rural Punjab to becoming a national record holder and multiple-time Asian champion, Tajinderpal continued to inspire aspiring athletes through his determination, resilience, and pursuit of excellence.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor happy with silver Toor said he had entered the competition confident of producing his best effort and reaching the 21m mark, but was left disappointed with his performance. “I was aiming for hat-trick of gold medals,” he said.

Advertisement

"My body was feeling good, I was going strong. I was confident that I can throw my best till the sixth attempt and achieve 21m. So I am a bit disappointed and not satisfied with my performance," added Toor.

The Indian said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had backed him to win gold, but he was nevertheless happy to return with a medal. "AFI put confidence in me and told me to give my best and that I had the capacity to win gold. I could not do it but I won a silver for India and a medal is medal," said Toor, whose personal best mark is 21.77m, set in 2023.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor reveals injury concerns The 31-year-old Toor also revealed that he had been dealing with minor injuries in the build-up to the Games. "For the last three months, I had been facing issues with minor injuries. With rain it was also difficult to have proper grip and there is fear of slipping while making the turn," he said.

Advertisement

Asked who motivates him, Toor said the biggest push has to come from within. "No one can motivate you. You have to motivate yourself and pick yourself up," he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in