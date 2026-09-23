Asian Games 2026: Where India stand in medal tally as Mirabai Chanu’s silver caps productive day

India's Asian Games 2026 tally hits 12 medals: Mirabai Chanu's silver ends India's 28-year weightlifting drought; badminton team, skeet shooting (2 bronzes) and Jay Meena's soft tennis bronze add to tally. India ranks 13th; sole gold came from women's cricket.

PN Vishnu
Published23 Sep 2026, 06:56 PM IST
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Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu Reacts To Winning Silver In Women's 49kg Weightlifting | HT India

Indian athletes added five more medals to their tally at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, bringing the country's total tally to 12. India is 13th in the overall medals tally as of Wednesday.

The standout performance of the day on Wednesday was Mirabai Chanu, who clinched a silver medal in women's weightlifting (49kg), ending her medal drought at the Asian Games.

She finished ninth at the 2014 Asian Games, missed the 2018 edition due to injury, and finished fourth at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. Her medal also ended India's 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal, dating back to Karnam Malleswari's podium finish in 1998.

India's men's badminton team also secured a bronze medal after losing 3-1 to China in the semifinal. Lakshya Sen lost the opening singles match to Shi Yu Qi, before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 to level the tie.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: A look at Mirabai Chanu's top five achievements

China regained the lead when Li Shifeng beat Ayush Shetty 21-19, 21-13, while Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun then lost 21-16, 17-21, 21-9. The result gave India its second Asian Games medal in the men's team badminton event.

India also collected two bronze medals in skeet shooting. Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third in the women's team event with a combined score of 331. Raiza and Parinaaz contributed 111 points each, while Maheshwari scored 109.

Asian Games 2026 updated medal tally

PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China47201077
2Japan15242766
3South Korea882541
4Kazakhstan74819
5Thailand53412
13India15612

In the men's team event, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill secured bronze after finishing level with Kazakhstan at 346 points and winning the subsequent shoot-off. Naruka scored 119, Mairaj 116 and Bhavtegh 111.

Jay Meena won bronze in men's singles soft tennis. Meena lost 2-4 to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the semifinal after fighting back from three games down. His medal is India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

India's only gold medal so far at the Games came from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team, which defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final in Nisshin on Tuesday. India scored 216/3 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal

Updated list of India's medallists at Asian Games 2026

No.MedalAthlete(s) / TeamSportEvent
1SilverElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. VinodShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle team
2SilverElavenil ValarivanShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle
3SilverRudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu DhillonShootingMen’s 10m air rifle team
4SilverHimanshu DhillonShootingMen’s 10m air rifle
5BronzeRudrankksh PatilShootingMen’s 10m air rifle
6BronzeSuchika TariyalMMAWomen’s Traditional -60kg
7GoldIndia women’s cricket teamCricketWomen’s T20
8BronzeRaiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz DhaliwalShootingWomen’s skeet team
9BronzeJay MeenaSoft tennisMen’s singles
10BronzeAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh GillShootingMen’s skeet team
11SilverMirabai ChanuWeightliftingWomen’s 49kg
12BronzeIndia men’s badminton teamBadmintonMen’s team

Manu Bhaker misses out on a medal

Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, missed out on a medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. The double Olympic medallist qualified for the eight-shooter final in third place with a score of 579-20x, making her India's only finalist in the event.

Bhaker remained in contention during the elimination stages and briefly moved into the medal positions, but she was eventually eliminated after her 18th shot and finished fifth with 181.1 points.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: How a chance detour led Mirabai Chanu to weightlifting

South Korea's Choo Gaeun won the gold medal with 246.3, a new Asian Games record, while China's Shen Yiyao took silver with 241.3 and Jiang Ranxin won bronze with 221.6.

India's other two competitors, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh, finished 15th and 26th, respectively, in qualification. India also finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol team event with 1,719 points, missing the bronze medal to Vietnam on inner-10 counts.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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