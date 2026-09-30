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Asian Games 2026: Why Chinese Danzeng Quzong was awarded women's marathon race walk gold despite not finishing on top?

Danzeng Quzong of China had initially finished in silver medal position in women's marathon race walk event at Asian Games 2026. However, she was upgraded to gold after Yasmina Toxanbayeva of Kazakhstan was disqualified. 

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Sep 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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China's Danzeng Quzong' silver medal was upgraded to gold in the Women's Marathon Race Walk at Asian Games 2026.
China's Danzeng Quzong' silver medal was upgraded to gold in the Women's Marathon Race Walk at Asian Games 2026. (REUTERS)
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When Danzeng Quzong of China crossed the finish line at the Aichi-Nagoya Race Walking Course in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, little did she realise that she would be standing atop the podium, signing her national anthem. Quzong had finished second by around four minutes to Yasmina Toxanbayeva of Kazakhstan, who completed the women's marathon race walk in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds.

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She was initially declared the winner. But Toxanbayeva joy celebrations after completing the race became null and void after a provisional pending a protest. It was found out that Toxanbayeva’s shoe model was not on the list approved by World Athletics.

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The photos of Toxanbayeva’s shoe and other relevant information were submitted to the World Athletics, thus postponing the medal ceremony for the event. Toxanbayeva confirmed ​the annulment ​on social ⁠media.

"We fought until the end," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank ​you to all my super-heroes who ​fought ⁠with me to the very end."

What did the officials say?

As per Reuters, one of the technical official said that Toxanbayeva wore a shoe that wasn't approved by World Athletics. "Athletes must wear only ​those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform.

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"She was not wearing one, which is ​why we wrote to World Athletics," the ​technical official said on Monday. "Cancelling the gold was their ‌decision, ⁠which we conveyed to the athlete. The athlete has a right to appeal to the jury, and she has done that," the official further added.

Also Read | Why will there be no silver in 2026 Asiad men's cricket if final is abandoned?

Who are new medal winners?

As a result, Danzengquzong's silver turned into gold, while her fellow countrywoman Ma Li ⁠earned the silver. Japan's Yukiko Umeno took home the bronze. Danzengquzong completed the race with a PB of 3:26:09s, while Ma Li completed in 3:32:26s. Umeno took 3:34:59s.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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