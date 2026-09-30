Asian Games 2026: Why Chinese Danzeng Quzong was awarded women's marathon race walk gold despite not finishing on top?

When Danzeng Quzong of China crossed the finish line at the Aichi-Nagoya Race Walking Course in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, little did she realise that she would be standing atop the podium, signing her national anthem. Quzong had finished second by around four minutes to Yasmina Toxanbayeva of Kazakhstan, who completed the women's marathon race walk in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds.

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She was initially declared the winner. But Toxanbayeva joy celebrations after completing the race became null and void after a provisional pending a protest. It was found out that Toxanbayeva’s shoe model was not on the list approved by World Athletics.

The photos of Toxanbayeva’s shoe and other relevant information were submitted to the World Athletics, thus postponing the medal ceremony for the event. Toxanbayeva confirmed ​the annulment ​on social ⁠media.

"We fought until the end," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank ​you to all my super-heroes who ​fought ⁠with me to the very end."

What did the officials say? As per Reuters, one of the technical official said that Toxanbayeva wore a shoe that wasn't approved by World Athletics. "Athletes must wear only ​those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform.

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"She was not wearing one, which is ​why we wrote to World Athletics," the ​technical official said on Monday. "Cancelling the gold was their ‌decision, ⁠which we conveyed to the athlete. The athlete has a right to appeal to the jury, and she has done that," the official further added.

Who are new medal winners? As a result, Danzengquzong's silver turned into gold, while her fellow countrywoman Ma Li ⁠earned the silver. Japan's Yukiko Umeno took home the bronze. Danzengquzong completed the race with a PB of 3:26:09s, while Ma Li completed in 3:32:26s. Umeno took 3:34:59s.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in