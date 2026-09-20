Asian Games 2026: Why was Varun Sanyal disqualified from men's MMA quarterfinal bout? Explained

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal’s campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya ended on Sunday after he was declared medically unfit and failed to make the required weight for the men’s traditional 77kg quarterfinal.

Sanyal was scheduled to compete in the quarterfinal at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center. He had been listed for the last-eight stage after receiving a bye earlier in the competition. However, the 27-year-old was unable to complete the weight-cut process and was ruled out after a medical assessment.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a source familiar with the matter said Sanyal could not make weight after being declared unfit by the doctor.

“Varun couldn’t make weight as he was declared unfit by the doctor,” the source said. “The medical reports suggest that he had muscle cramps and was dehydrated also while cutting the weight,” added the source.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: MMA star Varun Sanyal among Indian athletes stranded in Japan

Details from a medical document provided further information about what happened during the weight-cut process.

According to The Indian Express, the document stated that Sanyal experienced dizziness and lightheadedness, along with muscle cramps, after undergoing weight loss involving restrictions on food and fluids. The symptoms reportedly occurred around 30 minutes after he used a sauna.

Sanyal fails to even compete in a bout As a result, Sanyal was not cleared to take part in his scheduled quarterfinal. His exit also meant that he did not compete in a bout at the Asian Games, despite being included in India’s MMA contingent for the event.

Sanyal was one of two Indian athletes entered in MMA at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. He was added to the Indian squad for the men’s traditional 77kg category, while Suchika Tariyal represented the country in the women’s traditional 60kg event.

While Sanyal’s campaign ended before he could enter the competition, Tariyal progressed to the semifinals of her event on Sunday. She defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women’s traditional 60kg quarterfinal to secure a place in the last four.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: India open medal haul with silver in shooting

Tariyal’s semifinal qualification also secured India a medal in MMA at the 2026 Asian Games. The two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals in the event, meaning her progression to the last four guaranteed India a place on the podium. MMA is part of the Asian Games programme for the first time at the Aichi-Nagoya edition.