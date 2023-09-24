Asian Games: Babulal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men's pair

India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram won bronze in men's pair rowing event at the Asian Games. India has won two silvers and a bronze so far.

In the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China, India's Babu Lal Yadav (bow) and Lekh Ram (stroke) won bronze medal in the men's pair event. With this, India won the third medal on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:50.41 seconds. Hong Kong China won gold with 6:44.20s while Uzbekistan took silver with 6:48.11s.

Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India. The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s. Things started to heat up as the three nations fought closely and gave their all to take away the gold medal.

But China in the end managed to take the top spot at the podium with a comfortable victory.

Separately, Indian rowers secured second place with a timing of 05:43.01 in the Men's Coxed Eight final event in the Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Men's Coxed Eight Team won another after the 2014 edition to win the third rowing medal at Hangzhou so far.

The Indian team featuring Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish delivered a late push and took them to silver, 2.84s behind China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls.

Additionally, Indian women's cricket team beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets and entered the final of the Asian Games.

Till now India have won two silvers and a bronze medal in Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!