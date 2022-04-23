This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Charanjot Singh, a FIFA pro player, and Street Fighter V athlete Mayank Prajapati, have secure themselves berth for the 2022 Asian Games after winning titles at the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC 2022) on Saturday.
Charanjot Singh outclassed Karman Singh with a score of 4-1 and 6-5 in a nail-biting FIFA22 grand finals. The Chandigarh resident, who made headlines last year after winning the AIFF eFootball Challenge 2021, made his mark in the national qualifiers by entering the finals from the loser bracket before he defeated a strong opponent Karman Singh, who made into the finals from the winner bracket.
The ongoing NESC ’22 has been played virtually due to the pandemic, and the winners will be selected to represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, during 10-25 September.
ESFI has been conducting national qualifiers in a double elimination format for five popular Esports titles—DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends. Esports will be played as a medal sport for the first time ever at the Asian Games.
“The right mentality and proper grind towards the game make everything possible and a sure-shot path to get success. I can’t wait to represent India at the Asian games and do my best to get that medal home," said Charanjot Singh.
Meanwhile in the grand finals of Street Fighter V, Mayank aka “MiKeYROG" defeated Ayan Biswas by 3-0. Of the 15 players who registered for SFV, both Mayank and Ayan showed immense skills in their gameplay. Mayank was undefeated throughout the tournament. The Delhi athlete is a popular face in the Indian fighting game community and got into Street Fighter in 2009.
“It’s a dream come true moment for me. I’m super excited for Asian Games 2022. This is really huge and it will definitely put the Indian FGC’s name on the global map," said an elated Mayank Prajapati.
Later in the tournament, the Top-6 in the esports title Hearthstone—Tirth Mehta, Vinayak Subramanian, Karthik Varma Vegesna, Shikhar, Adarsh Shivam and Garv Arora, will battle it out for a title and also a place in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games.
The quarter-finalists from the playoffs who will be fighting it out to compete in the DOTA 2 finals are Team Whoops, Serene Chaos, 1 Misal 3 Pav, Team Avengers, DMC, Digicont, Stylish Gamers and New Gods.
As there are only four teams (Temple of Kings, Support No Vision, Pineapple Cake and Coco Cats) registered for esports title League of Legends, all four are directly clashing in the semi-finals of the national qualifiers.
The winners of NESC ’22 will participate in the AESF’s Road to Asian Games – Regional Qualifiers, due June-July, which are being held for seeding at the main event in China.
ESFI is live streaming the thrilling action of the NESC ’22 on its official YouTube channel.