Asian Games: Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet-Yashaswini, Manush-Diya enter mixed doubles quarter-finals

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday after registering victories in their respective Round 3 matches.

Manush and Diya defeated Maldives’ Ahmed Moosa and Aishath Nazim 3-0 in a dominant display, winning 11-0, 11-7, 11-6 in just 15 minutes, according to ESPN.

Harmeet and Yashaswini overcame Hong Kong, China’s Yiu Kwan To and Ng Wing Lam 3-1 to secure their place in the last eight. The Indian pair won the match 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7.

The victories continued India’s progress in table tennis at the Games, with both mixed doubles combinations moving into the quarter-finals.

India’s medal tally stood at 10, including one gold medal each in cricket, soft tennis and mixed martial arts, along with seven medals in shooting. India were placed eighth in the standings, while China led the table with 60 medals.

India’s shooting contingent added two bronze medals on Wednesday, with the women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finishing third with a combined score of 331. The men’s skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also claimed bronze after defeating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.

In soft tennis, Jay Meena secured India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the sport, winning bronze in the men’s singles after losing his semi-final to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka.

India’s women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-23 in their Group A match, while boxer Ankush advanced in the men’s 80kg category after beating Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the Round of 32.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men’s double sculls final. India’s women’s four crew also secured a place in Final A.