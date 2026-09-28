‘Asian Games monkey is finally off my back’ — Mirabai Chanu calls Japan ‘happy hunting ground’ after Asiad silver

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has called Japan her "happy hunting ground" after the Indian weightlifter ended her Asian Games medal drought in Aichi-Nagoya with a silver medal in the women's 49kg category. The Indian lifted a total of 198kg — 87 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean & jerk — a huge 17kg behind gold medal winner Ri Song-gum of North Korea.

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In the process, the Indian weightlifter filled the one glaring void in her glittering trophy cabinet, turning 12 years of waiting, near-misses and heartbreak into an Asian Games medal. Mirabai finished ninth on her debut in 2014 and missed the 2018 edition because of a back injury.

At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, she was within touching distance of the podium before a hip injury on the platform forced her to settle for fourth. The silver completes a collection that includes an Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

“The Asian Games monkey is finally off my back. This is one medal that I always desired and finally the jinx has been broken at Aichi-Nagoya. Japan has been my happy hunting ground. The Olympics silver came in Tokyo 2020 and Japan once again ensured that I did not go back empty-handed,” Mirabai said in her column, released by SAI Media.

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For Chanu, the medal came after a short pause in her routine following months of relentless preparation. She had returned to training the very next day after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month, with Nagoya firmly in her sights.

According to the 32-year-old, the Asiad silver was an example of resilience and a never-give-up attitude. “A sportsperson’s life is one of reflection and reaction. The Asian Games have taught me many things in life,” she said. “The biggest lesson was that of resolve. The never-give-up attitude was strengthened every time a serious injury threatened to derail my career.”

Mirabai shuts Indian vs foreign coach debate The 32-year-old also shut the debate between the Indian coach and the foreign coach in at least weightlifting. It was under the guidance of weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma that Mirabai won all her important medals, including the ones in CWG, Asian Games and the Olympics.

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Although it is every athlete's personal call, Mirabai hailed Sharma for the support all throughout since 2014. “In power sports like boxing and wrestling, the sports ministry, from time to time, has employed foreign coaches for better performance. I may have never felt the need for a foreign coach, but that’s my personal call,” she said.

“Under national coach Vijay Sharma, my career has matured and flourished. When a coach stands by you during difficult times, the bond intensifies and since 2014 I have been in the safe hands of my coach. Now the question is whether we should get more foreign coaches in India or trust our own coaches?” she asked.

Importance of improving at grassroots level Mirabai also emphasised the importance of having good coaches at the grassroots level. According to the ace lifter, coaching is not a quick-fix business. For long-term success, home-bread coaches with good knowledge are needed.

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“A good coach not only trains but also makes sports attractive and funny. Just like a playschool. So, we must have coaches who can teach the absolute basics. No heavy-duty methodology. The fun element will develop awareness towards health and fitness,” she added.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: How a chance detour led Mirabai Chanu to weightlifting

In the new Khelo India Scheme, there are grand plans for the development of sports over the next five years and beyond, which include the introduction of a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB). Like the National Sports Governance Act, aimed at good and transparent governance, the NCAB will standardise the qualification of coaches and certify whether a person is capable enough to groom youngsters the proper way.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in