Asian Handball Federation extends support to India’s Premier Handball League

“We discussed several aspects related to the league and the ways it can benefit with the support of AHF. The support from Asian body will further strengthen our mission to revolutionise Indian handball and having the best of the talents and experiences in the league will help in showcasing world class handball to the Indian audience for the very first time. This will also be an opportunity for Indian players to take their game to the next level," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}