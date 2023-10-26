Asian Para Games 2023: Indian para-athletes created history on Thursday as they surpassed previous records to win 80 medals, including 18 gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023. Earlier, India's best performance was witnessed during the 2018 edition of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia, where Indian para-athletes won 72 medals. With two more days remaining in the conclusion of the Asian Para Games 2023, it is highly likely that India might achieve the benchmark of 100 medals. PM Modi congratulated the Indian para-athletes on this wonderful feat.

Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally: Full list of winners from India Currently, India's medal tally includes 18 gold, 23 silver, and 39 bronze medals. The number of medals is expected to increase in the upcoming two days as Indian para-athletes continue to perform well. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari lead India's golden run Sachin Sarjerao Khilari achieved a historic feat by clinching the inaugural gold medal of the day in the men's F46 shot put event, setting a new Games record with a remarkable throw of 16.03 meters. Meanwhile, Rohit Kumar secured the bronze medal with a distance of 14.56 meters. Para shooter Sidhartha Babu continued the gold-winning spree by claiming the top spot in the R6 mixed 50m rifle-prone SH1 event, achieving an outstanding score of 247.7, which set a new benchmark in the Asian Para Games. “Congratulations to our Para Shooter @sid6666 for the dazzling performance in Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1 event! This Gold is a testament to his precision, focus, exceptional talent and relentless spirit. India is elated," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In a thrilling showdown, the compound mixed team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar emerged victorious, securing the gold medal by narrowly defeating their Chinese opponents, Lin Yueshan and Ai Xinliang, with a final score of 151-149.

In the realm of para badminton, Sukant Indukant Kadam, competing in men's singles SL4, as well as Sivan Nithya Sumathy in women's singles SH6, Manisha Ramadass in women's singles SU5, Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass in women's doubles SL3-SU5, Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai in men's doubles SH6, and Pramod Bhagat alongside Sukant Indukant Kadam in men's doubles SL3-SL4, all secured bronze medals.

In archery, India added to its medal tally by securing a bronze in the men's doubles W1 event. The dynamic duo of Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal triumphed over the Kazakh pair of Nurshat Toleukassym and Sagdat Duisembayev, clinching victory with a score of 125-120.

In the track and field events, Simran and Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav displayed remarkable prowess. Simran secured a silver medal in the women's T12 100m with a swift time of 26.12 seconds. Meanwhile, Jadhav's exceptional performance in the women's F34 shot earned her a silver, as she achieved a distance of 7.54 meters.

Narayan Thakur also made his mark, winning a bronze in the men's T35 100m with a strong time of 14.37 seconds. Shreyansh Trivedi joined the ranks of medalists by capturing a bronze in the men's T37 100m with a notable time of 12.24 seconds.

(With inputs from PTI)

