Asian Para Games 2023: India's athletes create history with 80 medals, PM Modi shares congratulatory messages
Asian Para Games 2023: Indian para-athletes created history on Thursday as they surpassed previous records to win 80 medals, including 18 gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023. Earlier, India's best performance was witnessed during the 2018 edition of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia, where Indian para-athletes won 72 medals. With two more days remaining in the conclusion of the Asian Para Games 2023, it is highly likely that India might achieve the benchmark of 100 medals. PM Modi congratulated the Indian para-athletes on this wonderful feat.
In a thrilling showdown, the compound mixed team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar emerged victorious, securing the gold medal by narrowly defeating their Chinese opponents, Lin Yueshan and Ai Xinliang, with a final score of 151-149.
In the realm of para badminton, Sukant Indukant Kadam, competing in men's singles SL4, as well as Sivan Nithya Sumathy in women's singles SH6, Manisha Ramadass in women's singles SU5, Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass in women's doubles SL3-SU5, Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai in men's doubles SH6, and Pramod Bhagat alongside Sukant Indukant Kadam in men's doubles SL3-SL4, all secured bronze medals.
In archery, India added to its medal tally by securing a bronze in the men's doubles W1 event. The dynamic duo of Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal triumphed over the Kazakh pair of Nurshat Toleukassym and Sagdat Duisembayev, clinching victory with a score of 125-120.
In the track and field events, Simran and Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav displayed remarkable prowess. Simran secured a silver medal in the women's T12 100m with a swift time of 26.12 seconds. Meanwhile, Jadhav's exceptional performance in the women's F34 shot earned her a silver, as she achieved a distance of 7.54 meters.
Narayan Thakur also made his mark, winning a bronze in the men's T35 100m with a strong time of 14.37 seconds. Shreyansh Trivedi joined the ranks of medalists by capturing a bronze in the men's T37 100m with a notable time of 12.24 seconds.
(With inputs from PTI)
